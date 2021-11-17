Rohit Shetty revealed he was Akshay Kumar’s duplicate in a film that released 27 years ago

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Rohit Shetty recently revealed during an interview that he was a duplicate of Akshay Kumar in the film Suhaag, which released 27 years ago. So for me working with Akshay in Sooryavanshi is like a dream come true. Let us tell you that Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have joined hands for the first time with Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is creating panic at the box office. The film has collected 159.65 crores in India. With Ajay Devgan, Rohit has appeared in front of the audience many times.. But now his pairing with Akshay has also been liked by the audience.

Talking about his experience with Akshay, Rohit Shetty said, “I have known him for the last 27 years. Sooryavanshi released on 5th November and 27 years back on 4th November a film titled Suhaag with Ajay and Akshay It was released. I was an assistant director in that film. I also played a duplicate of him (Akshay’s) in that film. So for me working with him in Sooryavanshi is like a dream come true.”

Talking about Akshay, Rohit said, “He deals with people in a very mature manner. He doesn’t lose his temper and his discipline is worth learning. He is 53 years old and he is in that kind of fitness even at this age. Doing action together. For Akshay Kumar fans, we wanted to bring that action. During the fight scenes in the film, we have also choreographed the sidekick he is popular for. His discipline is what I learned from him.”

The director said, “I want a lot of people to follow his discipline for work – be it for health, for your body or whether it is for the soul. Everyone knows that he gets up early and is on time on the sets. He comes and ends the film early, but despite being such a big star, the way he conducts himself amazes me. A lot of newcomers should learn from him.”

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 14:24 [IST]