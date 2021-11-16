Rohit Shetty savage reply to criticism of Muslim villains in ‘Sooryavanshi’ | In Suryavanshi, there was a ruckus when the villain was shown as a Muslim, then Rohit Shetty gave a befitting reply

Only some classes are having trouble

The director further added, “If a terrorist is from Pakistan, then what caste will he belong to? Only certain sections are having problems with this, they are looking at it in a different way. But we didn’t think this way while making the film. I don’t know why this is being discussed?”

Those who are raising objections should change their attitude.

Rohit Shetty further said, “Why a bad and a good person is being associated with caste. Whereas as producers we never thought about it. If it was wrong then everyone would talk about it.. but only a few People are thinking like this, it is their attitude that needs to be changed, not us.”

I know my target audience

In the interview, Rohit said that he knows his audience very well and he takes care that their sentiments are not hurt. “Controversy can be on anything, I just focus on making my target audience feel comfortable,” he said.

Terrorism film Suryavanshi

Let us tell you, Jackie Shroff is the main villain in Sooryavanshi, who is playing the role of Umar Hafiz, the chief of terrorist organization Lashkar.

His character is kept alive in Sooryavanshi, but in the climax there is a phone conversation between Singham and Umar Hafeez.. and in the end Singham tells him that I will kill you. Due to which it is obvious that in Singham 3 also we will see this character.