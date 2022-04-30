Rohit Shetty Show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant list leak Pratik Sriti Jha and more.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is also the Instagram queen and her follower count is also very high. Jannat Zubair Rahmani will also be seen facing threats. Jannat has appeared in shows like Zubair Tu Aashiqui and Phulwa.

Sriti Jha

The big face of the TV world, Kumkum Bhagya’s Pragya i.e. Sriti Jha will also be seen breaking her cultured TV image by facing dangers. Sriti Jha was being approached for the show for many years. Sriti Jha can also give her nod for this soon.

Prateek Sahajpal

Bigg Boss 15 fame Prateek Sahajpal is also very popular among fans. How expert Prateek Sahajpal is in doing the task has been seen in Bigg Boss 15. The news of Prateek Sahajpal being approached for Rohit Shetty’s show has also come to the fore.

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that the name of Naira i.e. Shivangi Joshi has also surfaced. After Balika Vadhu 2, Shivangi Joshi can be seen directly in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This will be Shivangi Joshi’s first reality show after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.