Rohit Shetty speaks on Tip Barsa Pani remake and it’s criticism! What did Rohit Shetty say for the angry fans over the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ remake? The statement is in discussion!

News oi-Salman Khan

You have seen the remake of the blockbuster song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ in Rohit Shetty’s Shooryavanshi. After the release of this song, many types of comments were revealed. Some people praised it and some said it very badly. Now the reaction of director Rohit Shetty has come to the fore in this whole matter. Rohit Shetty was on a radio interview during this time. It is true that the fans of the original songs have not liked them.

Although he tried to keep the original singer and instrumental of this song as in the previous song. But it is also true that sometimes the opposite of what you think happens. The filmmaker said that ‘Tip Tip Barsa’ is a great song and with that it has been revived for a new generation.

This statement of Rohit Shetty is going viral very fast and people are commenting on it. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the song was earlier picturized on Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar.

People said that Raveena Tandon was young at that time and she gave her life in the song. At the same time, when this song has been filmed on Katrina Kaif, she is a senior actress.

According to fans Katrina Kaif has not been able to perform like that. At present, the film has also been released and fans are very fond of it. Another name has been added to Rohit Shetty’s police film. Earlier, he had done wonders with Singham and Simmba.

