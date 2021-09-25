Rohit Shetty Suryavanshi Akshay Kumar: Rohit Shetty – Akshay Kumar confirms, ‘Suryavanshi’ will be released on Diwali – Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar Suryavanshi confirms release on Diwali
Akshay Kumar, the protagonist of ‘Suryavanshi’ has also thanked Chief Minister Thackeray. He tweeted on social media and wrote, ‘Today many families will be thanking Mr. Uddhav Thackeray. Thank you for allowing Maharashtra Cinema to reopen from 22nd October. Now no one will stop or stop – the police are coming.
The film ‘Suryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. Its release was later postponed due to the corona virus. The film was also slated for release in January and March this year, but in the meantime a second wave of corona came. It has now been decided that it will be screened on the eve of Diwali this year.
