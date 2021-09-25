Rohit Shetty Suryavanshi Akshay Kumar: Rohit Shetty – Akshay Kumar confirms, ‘Suryavanshi’ will be released on Diwali – Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar Suryavanshi confirms release on Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced on Saturday, September 25 that all cinemas in the state will open from October 22 next month. Theaters have been closed since last year due to the corona virus. Now that the Corona cases have dropped, the government has decided to reopen the cinema. Along with the Chief Minister’s announcement, director Rohit Shetty has also announced the release of his film ‘Suryavanshi’.

Sharing this news on social media, Rohit Shetty wrote, ‘Thank you Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray. Finally, cinemas will start operating in Maharashtra from October 22. Now you can say that this Diwali … the police are coming. ‘



Akshay Kumar, the protagonist of ‘Suryavanshi’ has also thanked Chief Minister Thackeray. He tweeted on social media and wrote, ‘Today many families will be thanking Mr. Uddhav Thackeray. Thank you for allowing Maharashtra Cinema to reopen from 22nd October. Now no one will stop or stop – the police are coming.

The film ‘Suryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. Its release was later postponed due to the corona virus. The film was also slated for release in January and March this year, but in the meantime a second wave of corona came. It has now been decided that it will be screened on the eve of Diwali this year.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ paved the way, many films will come as soon as Maharashtra films open

