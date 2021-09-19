Rohit Shetty watching emotional stuntman life act: Rohit Shetty gets emotional on Dance Diva 3 set: Rohit Shetty recently appeared on the set of ‘Dance Diva 3’ and got emotional after watching the stunt.

Popular director of Bollywood industry Rohit Shetty is known for his action movies. He is also seen hosting the reality show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’. Rohit Shetty recently appeared on the set of ‘Dance Deewane 3’ and got emotional after watching the stunt. Probably the first time the director was seen getting emotional on TV.

Colors Channel’s ‘Dance Divane 3’ promo video has been shared. In it you see a stuntman doing dangerous stunts. Seeing this, Rohit Shetty was very impressed and emotional. Rohit Shetty says, ‘Baba used to do all this since childhood, I can only say that this work does not get much respect. That’s why I’m getting emotional.





Rohit Shetty is emotional and Judge Madhuri Dixit is also emotional. Also present in the show are Bharti Singh and Neha Kakkad. Let me tell you that the Mahasangam episode of ‘Dance Diwane 3’ and ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ took place on Saturday.

We will tell you that Rohit Shetty struggled in his career as a stuntman before joining directing. Speaking of work front, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Suryavanshi’ is ready for release but it has not been released since last year due to corona. Akshay Kumar and Katrina will be seen in the lead roles in the film.