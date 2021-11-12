Rohit Shetty’s cop universe completes 600 crore with Sooryavanshi week one box office | Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe completes 600 crores

Cop Universe started with Simmba Rohit Shetty had planted the seed of this cop universe in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Simmba was based on Singham where Ranveer Singh's character Simba is a fan of Police Officer Singham. At the same time, when Singham Ajay Devgan's entry was really done in the climax, the fans celebrated by breaking the chair with applause in the theater. From here it was clear that the fans would be interested in this cop universe. Singham is the first hero of this universe. Will the Cop Universe grow? Rohit Shetty is giving a glimpse of his cop universe with Sooryavanshi where he has also roped in his other two cop characters Simmba and Singham in the film. In a way, it was a test of the Cop Universe which has been quite successful as the audience is already eagerly waiting for Sooryavanshi. In such a situation, after the entry of Salman Khan, now four big stars will be seen together in this Cop Universe – Salman Khan's Chulbul avatar, Ranveer Singh's Simmba avatar, Ajay Devgan's Singham avatar and Akshay Kumar's Suryavanshi avatar. Will Salman Khan's entry? Salman Khan has given permission to Rohit Shetty to do Singham – Dabangg crossover and if Rohit Shetty's style is considered, then Rohit Shetty can start this crossover only with the climax of Singham 3. That is, not only Ajay Devgan while fighting Pakistan, Salman Khan can also appear in his Chulbul avatar to support him.

Cop Universe is still incomplete

Rohit Shetty is looking for a female cop to complete his cop universe. Before starting this film, he wants to make a film on a female officer. For this, many names have come up for the main lead but till now Rohit Shetty has not got his Leading Lady.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgan starrer Singham Returns was released on 15th August in the year 2014. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and got the full benefit of the 15th August weekend. The film had an opening of 32 crores at the box office. The film had earned 77 crores in the first weekend itself. The film did a total lifetime business of 140 crores and it is one of the most successful films of Ajay Devgan’s career. Singham 3 will return after nine years on the exact same day in 2023.

Waiting for 1000 crores to be completed

Now just waiting to see how and in what direction Rohit Shetty expands his cop universe with Singham 3. Rohit Shetty is India’s most successful director and God of masala films. The film that he puts his hands on has a 100% guarantee of success at the box office. So now just wait for Ajay Devgan to speak ‘Ata Majhi Satkali’ once again. And with this, Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe is also waiting to complete 1000 crores.