Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe turns 750 crores with Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime | 750 crores of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe with Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe Three powerful police officers have been entered in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. It started with Ajay Devgan's cop avatar Bajirao Singham. After this entry in this cop universe was with Ranveer Singh's Simmba. After this, Akshay Kumar took the Cop Universe forward with Suryavanshi, the biggest film of the Cop Universe. 750 crores of Cop Universe Sooryavanshi has earned a total of 195 crores at the box office and with this Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe has completed 600 crores at the box office. In such a situation, if Rohit Shetty has got a deal of 150 crores for the Indian Police Force, then his Cop Universe has completed the figure of 750 crores. Rohit Shetty started Cop World in 2011 with Singham. march towards singam 3 Singham hit a century at the box office. After this, in 2014, Rohit Shetty earned 140 crores with Singham Returns. In 2018 with Simmba, this cop world began to turn into a cop universe. Simmba earned 240 crores at the box office. After 195 crores of Sooryavanshi, now Rohit Shetty will move towards Singham 3 which will be even bigger and will be the most ambitious film of all time. Cop Universe started with Simmba Rohit Shetty had planted the seed of this cop universe in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Simmba was based on Singham where Ranveer Singh's character Simba is a fan of Police Officer Singham. At the same time, when Singham Ajay Devgan's entry was really done in the climax, the fans celebrated by breaking the chair with applause in the theater. From here it was clear that the fans would be interested in this cop universe. Singham is the first hero of this universe.

Bajirao Singham will return like this

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgan starrer Singham Returns was released on 15th August in the year 2014. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and got the full benefit of the 15th August weekend. The film had an opening of 32 crores at the box office. The film had earned 77 crores in the first weekend itself. The film did a total lifetime business of 140 crores and it is one of the most successful films of Ajay Devgan’s career. Singham 3 will return after nine years on the exact same day in 2023. Jackie Shroff will be the villain of Singham 3.

Chulbul Pandey will meet in Pakistan

Significantly, the story of Singham 3 is now being told related to Pakistan. At the same time, Salman Khan has also agreed to Rohit Shetty for the spin-off of Dabangg – Singham. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether the glimpse of this spin-off is found in Singham 3 or not. If we look at the style of Rohit Shetty, then Rohit Shetty can start this crossover only with the climax of Singham 3. That is, not only Ajay Devgan while fighting Pakistan, Salman Khan can also appear in his Chulbul avatar to support him.

Four Superstars of the Cop Universe

Rohit Shetty gave a glimpse of his cop universe with Sooryavanshi where he also cast his two other cop characters Simmba and Singham in the film. In a way, it was a test of the Cop Universe, which was quite successful. In such a situation, if Rohit Shetty’s tuning with Salman Khan freezes, then four big stars can be seen together in the Cop Universe – Salman Khan’s Chulbul avatar, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba avatar, Ajay Devgan’s Singham avatar and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi avatar.

