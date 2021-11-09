Rohit to command Team India for T20 series against New Zealand, Kohli and Bumrah rested, Hardik out

Virat Kohli along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series starting November 17 in Jaipur. While Hardik has been dropped from the team after failing to make an impact in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma was on Tuesday formally named as the new captain of the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against New Zealand, replacing Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series starting November 17 in Jaipur. Whereas Hardik has been dropped from the team for failing to make an impact in the T20 World Cup. Lokesh Rahul has been made Rohit’s deputy in the shortest format of the game.

Rituraj Gaikwad, the highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 and Harshal Patel, have also been included in India’s 16-member team. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has also found a place in the team. Rituraj has already made his debut for India during the series against Sri Lanka. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and stormy bowler Mohammad Siraj have also returned to the team.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar, who were included in the reserve players of the T20 World Cup, have also been included in the team. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have also been rested in this series. The New Zealand team is still in the UAE. The Kiwi team has their first semi-final match against England on Wednesday. This match is to be played in Abu Dhabi. India has to play a 3-match T20 series against New Zealand from November 17. BCCI says that the 18-member team has been selected by the All India Senior Selection Committee.

Although Virat Kohli had already decided to step down from the captaincy of the shorter format before the T20 World Cup, Team India’s embarrassing performance in the UAE started the search for his replacement more quickly. This is a great opportunity for Rohit to show his talent. He leaves his mark in the series against New Zealand and if Team India gets the win, then his stature is definitely going to increase. The first match of the series against New Zealand will be played in Jaipur on November 17. The second match is to be held in Ranchi on November 19 while the third match will be held in Kolkata on November 21.

india t20 team

Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj .