Rohit’s clarification, Aryan’s wait, Alia’s trouble

Rohit’s cleaning

Rohit Shetty is making a film called ‘Circus’ about Ranveer Singh, these days he is giving clarification about it. Shetty says Circus is not a remake of Sanjeev Kumar Deven Varma’s double role film Angoor. Till now it was publicized that Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma have the same double roles in ‘Circus’ as Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma did.

But during the promotions of ‘Sooryavanshi’, Rohit clarified that his film is not a remake of ‘Angoor’, but is influenced by Shakespeare’s play ‘Comedy of Error’, on which films like ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ have been made in Bollywood earlier. Huh. Rohit says his film ‘Circus’ will be very different from Sanjeev Kumar’s ‘Angoor’. Now when Sanjeev Kumar’s ‘Angoor’ was made on ‘Comedy of Error’, how different ‘Circus’ will be from it, it will be known only after the film’s release.

waiting for aryan

Saif’s daughter has arrived. Sons from Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty to David Dhawan have appeared in films. Shweta Nanda’s son Agastya, Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor have been roped in by Zoya Akhtar to cast her in films. Now who left the bachelor in Bollywood, which the filmgoers are waiting for! Obviously Aryan Khan. The ruckus so far in the cruise drug case has turned Aryan Khan into a popular brand. He is coming out as such a youth, who has been wronged.

This will increase the sympathy of the people with him, which will benefit ‘Brand Aryan’. In such a situation, just by announcing a film about him, that film can give a big profit on the table. Chhote Khan has to step into acting if not today or tomorrow. He has already played the childhood role of Shahrukh Khan in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. So Bollywood is now waiting for Aryan Khan.

Alia’s trouble

People are after Alia Bhatt. They say get married. People have been behind Salman Khan’s marriage for years. From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somi Ali to Katrina Kaif’s marriage to Salman, these people had taken out the muhurta. People are more concerned about getting married after the girls of Bollywood. Now Rajkumar Rao married Patralekha, there was no ruckus.

In two columns, photographs of Rao and Patralekha, wearing a case of flowers, were printed. After Katrina, people are now worried about Alia’s marriage. Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Singh will not be so worried. That’s why Alia is upset and wants people not to fall behind on her marriage. Will announce it when she gets married.