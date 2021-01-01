Role of Dangerous Serial Killers in Bollywood: 6 Dangerous Serial Killers and Psychopaths in Bollywood

Rakesh (villain) Riteish Deshmukh appeared in the role of Rakesh in the film, who is a simple man but his wife never praises him. She always scolds him. However, you soon start feeling bad about Rakesh and get scared when he brutally beats every woman who abuses him. By killing women, he removes the frustration caused by his depressed wife.

Dheeraj Pandey (Murder 2) Prashant Narayan’s portrayal of Dheeraj Pandey in the film is probably one of the most dangerous psychiatric murders in Hindi cinema. It is said to have been inspired by a South Korean serial killer and sex offender. He calls women and brutally oppresses them. He worships Satan as an impotent. He is scared to see her on screen.

Lajja Shankar Pandey (struggle) Ashutosh Rana is playing the role of Lajja, who kidnaps innocent children and sacrifices them in the temple of the goddess. Every boy in the S0s (even now) was stunned to see shame on the screen in a red saree. When he shouts loudly in the middle of the road, the soul trembles. READ Also Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Slams PM Narendra Modi And BJP Over Photos On Ration Kit And Bag Rajeev Nigam Also Tweet On It

Madam (who?) Urmila Matondkar was seen in the film as a scary woman, whose name has not been revealed. She is referred to as Madam. Watching the movie, it seems that the serial killer (Manoj Bajpayee) will kill him but the opposite happens and it was revealed that Mam is a psycho killer.

Gokul Pandit (Enemy) Ashutosh Rana brilliantly portrayed Gokul’s personality. The psychotic killer Gokul first rapes the woman and then kills her. He brutally killed Sonia Sehgal (Kajol) and it is still one of the most horrific scenes today.

Ramanna (Raman Raghav 2.O) The film was inspired by real-life serial killer Raman Raghav, who murdered for three years in a row in the 1950s. Even in the film, Ramanna (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) hits things like hammer or tire iron. Ramana’s eccentricity in the film scares people.

There are only a few horror movies made in Bollywood, which people love. At the same time, more than the ‘spirits’ and ‘witches’ of horror movies, the psychedelic killers of crime movies scare people. In some Hindi films, murderers and serial killers are portrayed in horrible forms that can scare anyone even in a dream. Here we are talking about some of these dangerous psychopaths with negative shades …