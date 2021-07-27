Rolex Rings IPO subscription launch Tomorrow, Know Everything

Rolex Rings IPO: The IPO of Gujarat-based auto components maker Rolex Rings will open for subscription tomorrow. The company has fixed a price band of Rs.880 to Rs.900.

New Delhi. Automotive components maker Rolex Rings IPO is all set to make its market debut tomorrow. The 3-day IPO will open from tomorrow and investors will be able to invest till July 30. The company had given information about the price band fixed for this on Monday. According to the information given by the company, for this initial public offer (IPO) of Rs 731 crore, the company has fixed a price band of Rs 880 to 900.

Share will be listed after success

The IPO of Rolex Rings will be open for subscription for three days. That is, from tomorrow to July 30, investors will be able to bid. The issue opened today for bidding by anchor investors. After the success of the IPO, its equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Funds will be used for this work

New shares worth Rs 56 crore will be issued under the Rolex Rings Initial Public Offer. The shares worth Rs 675 crore will be issued by Rivendell PE LLC under an offer for sale (OFS). The funds raised through new shares will be used by the company to meet its long-term working capital requirements. In addition, the fund will also be used for general corporate purposes.

This is the running lead manager

Equirus Capital Private Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited and JM Financial Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers for the issue of Rolex Rings. Located in Rajkot, Gujarat, this Rolex Rings is a leading manufacturer of forged and machined components in the country. In the last financial year 2020-21, the company had a profit of Rs 86.95 crore, while in its last financial year 2019-20, the company had a profit of Rs 52.94 crore. Despite this, the company’s revenue has declined.

