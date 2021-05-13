Rolling Blackouts Hit Taiwan After Accident at Power Plant

TAIPEI, Taiwan — An accident at an influence plant in southern Taiwan on Thursday prompted the authorities to institute an emergency rolling blackout throughout the island, leaving hundreds of thousands with out electrical energy noon earlier than energy was restored later within the night.

Taipower, the state-run utility firm, mentioned that the outage was brought on by a grid failure at the Hsinta Power Plant within the southern metropolis of Kaohsiung. Shortly after, at round 3 p.m., residents across the island acquired a authorities alert on their cellphones warning of the approaching blackouts. Then, a number of cities, together with Tainan, Taoyuan, and the capital metropolis of Taipei, noticed electrical energy minimize virtually immediately. At round 8:20 p.m., Taipower mentioned that energy throughout the island had been absolutely restored.

Authorities mentioned they have been nonetheless investigating the reason for the failure. Wang Mei-hua, the financial minister, informed reporters that an ongoing drought, Taiwan’s worst in half a century, had lowered the capability of the island’s energy provide, complicating efforts to revive electrical energy.

She added {that a} latest warmth wave had contributed to elevated electrical energy utilization, additional straining the island’s energy provide.