Rolling Blackouts Hit Taiwan After Accident at Power Plant
TAIPEI, Taiwan — An accident at an influence plant in southern Taiwan on Thursday prompted the authorities to institute an emergency rolling blackout throughout the island, leaving hundreds of thousands with out electrical energy noon earlier than energy was restored later within the night.
Taipower, the state-run utility firm, mentioned that the outage was brought on by a grid failure at the Hsinta Power Plant within the southern metropolis of Kaohsiung. Shortly after, at round 3 p.m., residents across the island acquired a authorities alert on their cellphones warning of the approaching blackouts. Then, a number of cities, together with Tainan, Taoyuan, and the capital metropolis of Taipei, noticed electrical energy minimize virtually immediately. At round 8:20 p.m., Taipower mentioned that energy throughout the island had been absolutely restored.
Authorities mentioned they have been nonetheless investigating the reason for the failure. Wang Mei-hua, the financial minister, informed reporters that an ongoing drought, Taiwan’s worst in half a century, had lowered the capability of the island’s energy provide, complicating efforts to revive electrical energy.
She added {that a} latest warmth wave had contributed to elevated electrical energy utilization, additional straining the island’s energy provide.
The sudden outage caught most of the island’s 24 million residents off guard. In a number of cities, the police have been pressured to manually direct visitors.
Taipower mentioned that round 4 million households had been affected by the outage.
Science parks within the cities of Hsinchu and Tainan seemed to be largely unaffected by the outages, in accordance with the information company. Taiwan is a worldwide hub for high-tech manufacturing and is understood for its pc chip business, whose merchandise are important elements for smartphones, vehicles and different devices.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Firm, the chip manufacturing big, mentioned in an e mail that a few of the firm’s services had skilled an influence dip because of the outage however that electrical energy was being equipped as regular.
The Taipower spokesman mentioned that the dimensions of the outage on Thursday seemed to be smaller than a earlier islandwide energy blackout in 2017. That outage, which lasted for 5 hours, resulted in about $3 million price of losses for 151 corporations in industrial parks and export processing zones, mentioned the ministry of financial affairs at the time.
Thursday’s outage got here as Taiwan has been racing to subdue a latest outbreak of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the island’s well being authorities introduced 16 circumstances of native transmission, the best single day whole for the reason that pandemic started final 12 months.
On Thursday, officers from Taiwan’s Facilities for Illness Management have been holding a every day information briefing in Taipei to announce 13 new native circumstances when the room all of a sudden went darkish.
A video of the briefing confirmed officers sitting on the darkened stage in confusion as reporters talked amongst themselves, their faces lit by the glowing screens of their laptops. Shortly after, the facility got here again on.
Raymond Zhong contributed reporting.
