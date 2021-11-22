Rolling Deep: South Korean Youth Roam the City in Hair Curlers

SEOUL – Seven young South Korean women were standing quietly in a crowd of female passengers in a subway train just after noon. They wore seasonal jackets and windbreakers, just like the other passengers, but they were distinguished by one accessory: the old-fashioned hair curlers were tightly closed in their bangs.

These plastic cylinders, usually covered with velcro, can be found almost everywhere around Seoul – in cafes and restaurants, on public transport, on the streets.

And while it may seem like a remnant of a bygone era, the young women who wear it say that they are not only functional, but also a reflection of changing perceptions about gender and beauty, and the generational division of the country.

Jung Yoon-won, a 23-year-old college student in Seoul who uses curlers every day, said she wore them out of the house to maintain perfect curls in her bangs before going to an event or meeting. She said her mother told her to stop, fearing others would find it inappropriate.