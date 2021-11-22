Rolling Deep: South Korean Youth Roam the City in Hair Curlers
SEOUL – Seven young South Korean women were standing quietly in a crowd of female passengers in a subway train just after noon. They wore seasonal jackets and windbreakers, just like the other passengers, but they were distinguished by one accessory: the old-fashioned hair curlers were tightly closed in their bangs.
These plastic cylinders, usually covered with velcro, can be found almost everywhere around Seoul – in cafes and restaurants, on public transport, on the streets.
And while it may seem like a remnant of a bygone era, the young women who wear it say that they are not only functional, but also a reflection of changing perceptions about gender and beauty, and the generational division of the country.
Jung Yoon-won, a 23-year-old college student in Seoul who uses curlers every day, said she wore them out of the house to maintain perfect curls in her bangs before going to an event or meeting. She said her mother told her to stop, fearing others would find it inappropriate.
But for Ms. Jung, it is more important to look at the destination than the route. “You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people,” she said.
This independent attitude is shared by many young people who do not pay attention to the conventions that were once strictly observed in South Korean society. Today’s youth say they are less concerned about what other people think and are choosing to be more relaxed.
Ms. Jung doesn’t see curlers as relics of the past, but she has a tool to help keep her together as she zips through the city.
She said, “There is a perception among women today that their hair should always be presentable. She clung to the idea that she was endorsing archaic beauty standards or that going out in Seoul without perfect hair and makeup was like leaving home without clothes.
Unlike previous generations of women, who felt the need to stand alone, hiding from the eyes of men, they and others care less if they see their grooming efforts, Ms. Jung said. “So it doesn’t matter if you have a curler in the subway or in the cafe.”
In South Korea hair rollers are commonly worn in bangs. Priced at 80 cents each, they are accessible and affordable for most women. Korean celebrities often post photos on social media sporting curlers. Older women are curious and mysterious about this incident.
Lee Jeong-jin, 51, has a 21-year-old daughter who frequently wears curlers outdoors, much to the dismay of her mother. Ms Lee, who lives near Seoul, said it was not uncommon for young people to have a “what if” attitude.
She can relate. She said that when she was a teenager, it was a trend in South Korea to use hair spray to create tall, abundant hairstyles. “I’m sure the older generation thought we were weird at the time,” she said.
Yet, Kim Ji-in, 54, sees hair curlers as part of a broader shift in young women who are allowed to behave as they choose in public, regardless of their expectations of beauty and gender.
“I saw a 20-year-old woman sitting on the subway floor with her makeup spread out in front of her,” she said. In her time, it was impossible for a woman to go out with rollers in her hair, she added.
Opposition to South Korea’s ever-strict aesthetic standards and gender barriers is not new. Following the #MeToo allegations across the country a few years ago, some women reacted by saying “escape the corset”, in which they dropped makeup and bowled to protest oppressive beliefs about physical attraction.
Still, the country is one of the world’s leading beauty industries, accounting for nearly 3 percent of the global beauty market in 2019, according to the International Trade Administration, a US government agency.
Despite the epidemic, South Korea’s cosmetics industry has flourished. Amorepacific, one of the country’s largest beauty groups, reported 8.5 percent annual growth in sales in the first quarter of 2021. According to the Korea Trade Association, exports of beauty products also increased by 16 percent over the previous year.
But increasingly, young people say they like to be who they are.
Kim Dong-wan, a 25-year-old researcher from Seoul, said he was confused when he first saw women wearing curly hair in public six years ago. Now he says he is “depressed” and that women are less likely to be pressured to hide such things and that more respect is being sought. “Times have changed a lot,” he said.
Although older South Koreans do not approve of the use of hair curlers in public places, Eun Da-Young, a 22-year-old student in Seoul, says it is not their place to understand youth culture or why teenagers and women in their 20s are so proud. Exfoliate with a curler in the hair. She said, “Now they have a tendency to spend.
Young women just want to be able to do “whatever they want in peace.”
