Rolls-Royce Plans to Build Small Nuclear Power Plants in Britain
British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday that Britain was building a new business to build a series of smaller, cheaper reactors while looking for ways to reduce carbon emissions and reduce the cost of nuclear energy.
The Rolls-Royce proposed reactor will cover about two soccer fields or one-tenth the area of a conventional nuclear power plant, the company said.
These plants will generate less energy – about one-seventh of the production of the giant nuclear plant to be built at Hinkley Point in southwest England.
But Rolls-Royce said it expects construction costs to be reduced to £ 2 billion ($ 2.7 billion) each, compared to an estimated £ 22.5 billion for the Hinkley Point plant. Some savings include building a large number of plants and building modules in factories that can then be assembled on site.
The company hopes to build 16 plants, known as small modular reactors, which could power one million homes each.
The British government will provide a 210 million grant to develop the plant, while Rolls-Royce and its partners, Axel Generation, an American nuclear power company and BNF Resources, a private company, will jointly invest £ 195 million. Years
The government is looking for clean energy sources to replace Britain’s old nuclear plant, although the Rolls-Royce model is unlikely to be available online for at least a decade.
In addition to being a tool to achieve ambitious emission targets, the government is looking at small nuclear programs as a way to fulfill its promise to create jobs in the north of England, where Rolls-Royce said much of the investment would be based. The government expects to create an export industry that supplies such plants to other countries.
Britain is likely to face competition from France, which has recently announced its own small reactor program, and the United States, where operators are working on similar concepts. Last week, Nuscale Power, based in Portland, Ore, announced an agreement to build a small modular reactor in Romania.
Despite the risks of accidents, nuclear energy is attracting new interest in Europe and elsewhere as a tool for countries to target increasingly ambitious goals to reduce the carbon emissions responsible for climate change. Nuclear plants are valuable for supplying large amounts of low-carbon electricity.
Rolls-Royce’s work with nuclear power, including the design of nuclear reactors on Britain’s nuclear submarines, began in the 1950s.
#RollsRoyce #Plans #Build #Small #Nuclear #Power #Plants #Britain
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.