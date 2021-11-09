Rolls-Royce Plans to Build Small Nuclear Power Plants in Britain

British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday that Britain was building a new business to build a series of smaller, cheaper reactors while looking for ways to reduce carbon emissions and reduce the cost of nuclear energy.

The Rolls-Royce proposed reactor will cover about two soccer fields or one-tenth the area of ​​a conventional nuclear power plant, the company said.

These plants will generate less energy – about one-seventh of the production of the giant nuclear plant to be built at Hinkley Point in southwest England.

But Rolls-Royce said it expects construction costs to be reduced to £ 2 billion ($ 2.7 billion) each, compared to an estimated £ 22.5 billion for the Hinkley Point plant. Some savings include building a large number of plants and building modules in factories that can then be assembled on site.