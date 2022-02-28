Sports

Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea ownership unchanged beyond PR

A day after Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich handed over the Premier League club’s “stewardship and care” to his charitable foundation trustees, he announced that he had always “kept the club’s best interests at heart”.

What Abramovich has heard is a vague suggestion that Chelsea relinquish control without doing so legally.

What has not been heard is the condemnation of Chelsea and its Russian oligarch owner in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Even a statement issued by Chelsea on Sunday called it a “conflict in Ukraine” and described the aggression behind the war as “terrible and devastating” without mentioning Russia.

“Everyone at the club is praying for peace,” the West London club called in an unusual statement from a football team touching the geopolitics surrounding coverage on its website until the final meeting with Liverpool later in the day at Wembley Stadium.

The words did not go far enough for a member of the British Parliament. Chris Bryant, an opposition Labor MLA, objected to Abramovich in the House of Commons earlier this week, saying “the government should consider confiscating some of his property.”

“Unless and until he condemns the criminal aggression in Ukraine,” Bryant tweeted on Sunday, “I will continue to urge the United Kingdom to approve him and confiscate his property.”

File - Chelsea Soccer owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, December 19, 2015.

File – Chelsea Soccer owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, December 19, 2015. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich abruptly handed over the Premier League club’s “stewardship and care” to the Charity Foundation trustees on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The move comes after a member of the British Parliament called on the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Matt Dunham, file)

READ Also  Manchester United Identify Harvey Barnes as Jadon Sancho Alternative

Abramovich’s pre-approval move on Saturday, signaling the transfer of control to the ruling European and world champions, did not in fact transfer power in any legal sense. This is a carefully worded statement that at first glance seemed to be a significant distance from Abramovich’s day-to-day operations at Chelsea, but in reality it is more symbolic.

“I’ve always made decisions in the best interests of the club,” he said. “I am committed to these values. That is why I am today providing the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC to the trustees of the Chelsea Charitable Foundation.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

“This statement has been carefully crafted as you might imagine,” Danny Davis, a partner at London-based law firm Mishcon de Rare, told the Associated Press.

Davis believes the goal from Abramovich is “whatever is going down the track as much as we can.”

No statement was made by the club or the trustees. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

In the turbulent years following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Abramovich made his fortune in oil and aluminum, and then moved resources to London to change Chelsea’s fortunes.

After more than 2 2 billion in debt to Chelsea since 2003, he remains the final owner despite the intriguing use of language in Saturday’s announcement, which seems to have sown more confusion outside the PR push.

There was even no commitment to stay out of direct decision making. That’s just what Chelsea guessed. And both have direct connections to the Charitable Foundation with chair Bruce Buck and the club’s board of directors.

READ Also  Shoaib Malik Leads Peshawar Zalmi to Second Win Babar Azam Karachi Kings Consecutive Fourth Loss in Pakistan Super League 2022

“Stewardship doesn’t mean anything,” Davis said. “It’s a word of art. Not a term of law.”

It remains to be seen whether this will prove to be sufficient to deter the British government from taking action against his assets.

Abramovich has not had a British visa since 2018 when a renewal application took longer than usual and was withdrawn. It comes at a time when Britain has promised to review long-term visas for wealthy Russians following the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury. Britain has blamed Russia for the pair’s exposure to a nerve agent, an allegation Moscow denies and is not linked to Abramovich.

Although Abramovich has close ties to Putin, he has denied any involvement in the Kremlin. But Abramovich is increasingly being urged by Putin to keep himself out of the aggression in Ukraine.

For all the success Abramovich has brought to Chelsea – including five Premier League titles and two Champions League successes – fans are demanding answers about his ownership.

Questions have been raised since Saturday’s 110-word statement, with Chelsea supporters’ trust “urgently seeking an explanation of what it means to run Chelsea FC.”

