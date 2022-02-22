Romance scam losses reach ‘record high’ in 2021 with $547M, up 80% from prior year: FTC



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A New York couple has been jailed as part of a plot to extort more than ,000 600,000, described as a “romance” scandal, officials say.

Linda Mbimadong, 29, and 31-year-old Richard Bruni were sentenced on Friday to 37 months and 19 months in prison, respectively, for their role in the romance fraud project, for which they were indicted in court papers in May 2021. They were punished just days after the Federal Trade Commission announced that the loss from romance scammers had reached record highs in 2021, with losses approximately 80% higher than in 2020.

NYC police report stabbing in 6 subways, assault with 2 hatchets, zero tolerance plan in effect

Romance scandals have cost an estimated $ 1.3 billion over the past five years, the FTC has found. In 2021 alone, victims lost $ 547 million.

The agency describes how romance scammers “draw people around using stolen images from around the Internet, creating false personalities that seem real enough to be true, but always have a reason not to meet in person.”

Elizabeth Howell murder: Sunny cancels Potsdam class; Shooting off campus is considered a ‘random act of violence’

“Ultimately,” the FTC said, “the presumed suitor will demand money from the unintentional consumer. The impact could be large, with a median loss of $ 2,400 reported to the FTC.”

In the case involving Mbimadong and Bronny, the couple was among multiple people who “targeted adult victims on social media and emails disguised as romantic love interest, diplomats, military personnel and more,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia wrote. In a May 2021 press release.

They then send valuables to their victims, then mail the cashier’s check and cheat them to pay, officials said.

In one instance, the group targeted a 78-year-old man and eventually laundered him এর 580,000, prosecutors say. Septuagnarian opened an account on an online dating app called “iFlirt” to meet women.

Another victim is a 74-year-old woman who eventually lost $ 80,000, which she took from her retirement fund.

Mbmidong was ordered to pay back $ 1,364,350.00, while Bruni was ordered to pay $ 87,000, court documents show.