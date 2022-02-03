Romantic trips to take in America



Who says you have to go on a flight to Paris to get a taste of love? In honor of Valentine’s Day, February 14th, take a virtual tour of these incredible spots across the US that make oasis for dreamy couples.

Jefferson Island Rip Van Winkle Garden in New Iberia, Louisiana

This Kazun country locale makes for the perfect romantic ride. While in the garden, look at the colorful peacocks, marvel at the abundant flowers, and visit the 19th-century Victorian home. Then, have a nice lunch at Cafe Jefferson, where there is a glass-enclosed veranda inside a grove of 350-year-old live oaks overlooking the garden and Lake Paganure.

If you decide to extend your visit, book a cottage and enjoy a sandwich cocktail by the lake.

Before leaving town, visit nearby Avery Island, known as the home of Tabasco Pepper Sauce, where you can see the Tabasco 1868 restaurant and the Jungle Garden Wildlife Sanctuary.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Ready for romance in the capital of the world’s hot air balloon? One of the oldest cities in America, the land of fascination with love birds is truly amazing.

While there are many things to choose from in the city, Los Poblans Historic Inn & Organic Farm is a dreamland located on 25 acres of lavender fields, cottonwood trees and landscapes – Lots Poblans Historic Inn & Organic Farm offers a bike ride along the routes and a bike ride. Try to ride. Stop at Golden Crown Panaderia Neighborhood Bakery for a walk along the garden path.

The wine region of Albuquerque also proves suitable for romance. In the evenings, Casa Rondeña Winery is known for its excellent portfolio of handmade New Mexican wines, and the Tablao Flamenco features a world-class line-up of regionally inspired wines and a four-course, Prix Fix cuisine.

Valentine, Nebraska

The name may tell you everything. Stargaz in the Merit Reservoir State Recreation Area, which plans to apply for the title of Dark Sky in 2022. This means that it is one of the darkest places on earth (only 15 sites have the title).

This Cherry County small town has no shortage of other incredible outdoor recreation like kayaking, hiking, bison tours, bird watching and much more.

Niagara County, New York

There is something about Niagara Falls. The original “Honeymoon Capital of the World,” breathtaking waterfalls really captivate the heart.

After amazement at the waterfalls surrounding Niagara Falls State Park, the hiking trail initiative, with postcard-worthy views of the Niagara Gorge, welcomes the historic Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse and Bistro on the quiet shores of Lake Ontario.

The destination is home to a vast wine region along the Niagara Escarpment, complete with the Niagara Wine Trail for visitors to experience.

Savannah, Georgia

In South Hostess City, as it is called, walk the cobbler’s street when you ask “What if we were here?” Start the game, feast on a romantic sunset riverboat cruise and a ghost tour.

Also, be sure to take a 15-minute drive from downtown Savannah to Tibi Island, where you can keep an eye on Georgia’s oldest and tallest lighthouse, sinking sunset and your loved ones.

Newport, Rhode Island

Drink fresh crab cakes and slaw and enjoy a pint of grizzly duckside forever along this New England harbor.

Slip in vacation mode with an amble along the 3.5-mile Cliff Walk (one of the most popular places in town for popping questions). Of course, no trip to Newport is complete without visiting the architectural wonders of what is known as the Guilded Age Building, home to wealthy American families in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Bonus Ideas: Take part in some wine tasting and lunch at Farm-to-Table Newport Vineyard or take a sunset sail at Adirondack II – an 80-foot scooter that travels along the palace-decorated coastline of Naraganset Bay and Newport Harbor (even on the farm). , See JFK’s former Summer Whitehouse and the place where President and Jackie Kennedy Onassis said “I do.”)

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

One of the best cities along the way for lovers is the beautiful city of Carmel-by-the-Sea. After making your way through the art galleries, shops, enchanting backyards and village secret passages and examining about 10 heart-shaped statues in town, walk along the photo-perfect beach.

To live like a movie star of the past, take a short drive from Highway 1 in a classic vintage car. Do not complete your trip without visiting the Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, which has less spectacular views.

If you’re celebrating a special occasion, book a table at the French-and-Italian Hunt Casanova, or Aubergine, a Michelin-starred restaurant that is an edible tribute to the California coast.

Key State Park for lovers of Fort Myers Beach, Florida

Extending two and a half miles along the most picturesque white sand beach along the Gulf of Mexico, the park was once accessible by boat until 1965, when a road was built on the island and it was covered with palm trees.

While spending time here with your partner, you can swim, birdwatch, hike, seashell hunt, or enjoy a candlelit dinner on the beach as dusk approaches (this can be arranged through Lovers Key Adventures and Events). ). Or, rent a bike for the day and walk around the park. Numerous weddings take place on this enchanting sliver in southwest Florida, so you can catch couples on their big day during your day trip, and the park is also the venue for the annual vow renewal gathering on Valentine’s Day.

Tucson, Arizona

Another option for amateur astronomers is to enjoy the Dark Sky Ordinance, created in the 1970s that strictly limits the city’s artificial-light pollution when you goggle on a huge blanket of stars above.

For those who want to get bored of their Sonoran Desert trip, book the Astronomy Nights program at the Mount Lemon Sky Center, where you will spend the night in observatories with professional astronomers and access to the two largest telescopes available for public use. Southwest

Other choices for lovers are a private barrel tasting or a wine dinner at Tucson’s first wine-centric The Citizen Hotel and a sunset horseback riding at the Tanque Verde Ranch, followed by a six-course chef’s table dining experience.

Kauai, Hawaii

This island really keeps all the stops out for lovers. Lots of cinematic scenes – Waima Canyon (“Grand Canyon of the Pacific Ocean”), jagged cliffs, gently rippling along the Na Pali coast, to name a few. Couples can also enjoy hiking in the National Tropical Botanical Gardens, kayaking on the Wailua River, snorkeling on Poipu Beach, or hiking in Kokei State Park.

When it’s time to relax, book a room at Hokuala Kaua’i – A Timbers Resort or Royal Sonesta Kaua’i Resort and reminisce about the day’s adventures with your soul mate.