Rome Gets Its First Pizza Vending Machine. Will Romans Bite?

Rome Gets Its First Pizza Vending Machine. Will Romans Chew?



If Mr. Bucolo is afraid of encroaching on a sacred staple, he could be heartened by the expertise of Domino’s Pizza, which opened its first Italian venue in 2015 and now has 34 eating places, largely within the north.

The corporate has opened 5 websites in Rome since final November, suggesting that it has made inroads with the town’s diners. Chiara Valenti, advertising supervisor of Domino’s Pizza Italia, attributed the success partly to beating opponents on supply occasions, and adapting to native tastes.

Domino’s additionally counted on the notion that there have been loads of adventurous Italians who had been open to sampling “new tastes,” she mentioned, like cheeseburger pizza or BBQ rooster pizza.

“These are people who find themselves not afraid of placing pineapple on a pizza,” Ms. Valenti mentioned, a reference to the often-derided ham and pineapple combo common in lots of markets however “a taboo in Italy” as a result of it’s related to a lower-quality product. “That’s only a stereotype,” she mentioned.

Not like a lot of his compatriots, Marco Bolasco, a distinguished meals journalist in Italy, was extra equivocal in his evaluation of pizza newcomers. He mentioned pizza was “a design idea” that leaves gastronomic room for merchandising machine pizzas and Domino’s. Such pizza is seen “as an unique object, like sushi or hamburger,” he clarified, including, “There’s curiosity, however for an Italian it’s like consuming one thing that’s probably not pizza.”

Dario Cuomo, a screenwriter, was a considerably simpler mark. He purchased a pizza with a few associates, who commented on the dough preparation (not sufficient time), cooking technique (too violent) and its look (a Saltine). Then he took a chew.

“Not dangerous,” he declared, “contemplating it was made by a robotic.”