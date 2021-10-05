Rome mayor loses re-election bid, defeats Five Star Movement

But the city’s problems piled up on his watch, such as attracting flocks of uneaten litter, sea eagles, crows and even hungry pigs. A crater epidemic saw no improvement in vision. Public buses caught fire, and some cyclists complained that the bike lanes set up by the mayor were unsafe and poorly maintained.

Then on Saturday night, just hours before voting began, a 19th-century bridge caught fire in a modern Rome neighborhood. Investigators and experts are still figuring out the cause of the fire, but Rome was a metaphor for burning Not lost to Ms. Raggi’s critics.

Municipal elections were held in more than 1,000 Italian cities and towns on Monday, but it is not yet clear what they mean for national politics. The next parliamentary election could be more than a year and a half away.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, an independent and former president of the European Central Bank, enjoys widespread support in parliament, but the low voter turnout may be a reflection of general discontent among voters. Only 48.8 percent of Rome’s voters voted, about ten percent less than five years ago, and just under 55 percent of the national average, the lowest ever.

Ms. Raggi’s fate was to some extent a reflection of her party. Five Star has received bleeding support since the victorious national elections in 2018, when it won the largest share of the vote and became part of the governing coalition.

“It’s one thing to promise changes when you’re in opposition, it’s another thing to turn them into effective policies when you’re in government,” said Roberto Biorcio, professor of political sociology at the University of Milan in Bicocca. “In that sense, it followed this downward trajectory.”

In Rome, disillusionment with Ms Raggi grew as she failed to build a strong team, often replacing top cabinet members, which paralyzed administrative decisions.