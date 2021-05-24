Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021



Free Fire has witnessed a meteoric rise to the highest in latest years and has developed in depth viewership that has contributed to the expansion of content material creation.

Romeo Gamer is a well-known Indian Free Fire YouTuber with more than two million subscribers and 206k followers on Instagram.

This text appears to be like at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and varied different particulars as of May 2021.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has 4898 Booyahs in 15353 squad video games, sustaining a win proportion of 31.90%. He has 49125 kills, including as much as a K/D ratio of 4.70.

Coming to the duo video games, he has 4388 appearances and has clinched 618 of these, translating to a win ratio of 14.08%. With 14435 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of three.83.

Romeo Gamer has 896 first-place finishes in 5474 solo matches, which comes all the way down to a win fee of 16.36%. The YouTuber has eradicated 23295 foes for a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has received 513 of the 849 squad video games this season, managing a win ratio of 60.42%. He has accrued 3258 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.70.

Apart from, he has participated in 81 duo video games and stood victorious on 32 events, similar to a win proportion of 39.50%. He has 212 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Be aware: The stats in this text have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to alter because the YouTuber continues to play more video games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

His estimated earnings

As per Social Blade, Romeo Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings are roughly round $2K – $32.5K. On the identical time, the estimations for the yearly complete provides as much as the vary of $24.3K – $389.5K.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer began creating content material referring to Free Fire in June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded more than 737 movies to his channel. The gamer often streams the title on the channel and has amassed 2.06 million subscribers. He has accrued over 101 million views.

Out of this complete, he has garnered 100k subscribers and 8.1 million views in the final 30 days.

Click on right here to go to his channel.

Social media handles

Listed below are the hyperlinks to their social media handles

Fb: Click on right here

Instagram: Click on right here

Discord: Click on right here

