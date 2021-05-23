Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021

Free Fire has witnessed a meteoric upward thrust to the tip in contemporary years and has developed enormous viewership that has contributed to the enlargement of increase creation.

Romeo Gamer is a infamous Indian Free Fire YouTuber with better than two million subscribers and 206ok followers on Instagram.

This text seems to be like at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and a quantity of different tiny print as of May merely 2021.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has 4898 Booyahs in 15353 squad video games, hanging ahead a rating share of 31.90%. He has 49125 kills, collectively with as much as a K/D ratio of 4.70.

Coming to the duo video games, he has 4388 appearances and has clinched 618 of those, translating to a rating ratio of 14.08%. With 14435 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of three.83.

Romeo Gamer has 896 first-space finishes in 5474 solo matches, which comes the full method all the way down to a rating value of 16.36%. The YouTuber has eradicated 23295 foes for a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has gained 513 of the 849 squad video games this season, managing a rating ratio of 60.42%. He has gathered 3258 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.70.

Furthermore, he has participated in 81 duo video games and stood victorious on 32 circumstances, equal to a rating share of 39.50%. He has 212 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Reward: The stats listed proper right here dangle been recorded on the time of writing. They’re enviornment to commerce as a result of the YouTuber continues to play more video games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

His estimated earnings

As per Social Blade, Romeo Gamer’s month-to-month YouTube earnings are roughly spherical $2K – $32.5K. On the an identical time, the estimations for the as soon as a one 12 months full provides as much as the differ of $24.3K – $389.5K.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer began creating increase regarding Free Fire in June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded better than 737 movies to his channel. The gamer on an on a regular basis basis streams the title on the channel and has gathered 2.06 million subscribers. He has gathered over 101 million views.

Out of this whole, he has garnered 100ok subscribers and 8.1 million views in the final 30 days.

Click on on proper right here to debate alongside along with his channel.

Social media handles

Listed under are the hyperlinks to their social media handles

Fb: Click on on proper right here

Instagram: Click on on proper right here

Discord: Click on on proper right here

