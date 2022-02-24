World

Romney swipes Obama, Trump, and Biden after Russia invades Ukraine: ‘The ’80s called and we didn’t answer’

Sen. Mitt Romney has blamed the policies of three recent U.S. presidents, including Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, for Russia’s aggression in Ukraine on Wednesday night.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the first time in 80 years that a great power has come forward to conquer a sovereign nation. It is without justification, without provocation and without respect,” Romney said in a statement.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee added, “Putin’s acquittal is likely to follow our weak response to his previous atrocities in Georgia and Crimea, our innocent efforts to unilaterally reset, and the conciseness of America First.”

“The call was made in the 80’s and we didn’t answer,” Romney said.

Republicans have also criticized the current foreign policy of the United States.

“The danger of looking away from Putin’s tyranny again falls not only on the people of the countries he has violated, but also on the United States,” he said.

Romney also predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin could continue his aggression.

“History shows that the appetite of the oppressor for victory is never satisfied,” he added.

“The United States and our allies must respond to the call for independence by imposing the toughest economic sanctions on Putin and Russia, expelling them from global institutions and committing themselves to expanding and modernizing our national defenses,” Romney said.

Romney predicted in 2012 that Russia would be America’s “number one geopolitical enemy,” a remark that criticized then-President Obama.

“A few months ago, when you were asked what the biggest geopolitical threat to America was, you said Russia, not al Qaeda,” Obama said. Says October 2012 is the third presidential debate between him and Romney. “And the 1980s are now calling for a return to their foreign policy because the Cold War is 20 years old.”


