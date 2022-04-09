Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia ‘cold war’



Florida Gov. Ron Desantis said Friday that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia’s governorship this fall, it could lead to a “cold war” between the two states.

“If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, it will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia,” Dissantis told a news conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.

“I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north, it would be a disaster,” he continued, referring to Cuba. “So I hope you guys take care of it and we’ll get better.”

He added that he “really appreciates our Georgians.”

Stacey Abrams is now a millionaire as she aims to take over the governorship

Abrams, a Democrat, is running against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Abrams lost to Kemp in a narrow election in 2018 in a race he has yet to admit.

Since then, he has become a star for the Democratic Party, credited by liberals for bringing more black voters to the polls and helping to elect Democratic Georgia Sense Rafael Warnock and John Osaf.

Former Republican Sen. David Purdue is also fighting the camp.

In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesman for Descentis said: “The governor was only trying to reconcile the basic ideological differences with the Cold War. The influence of bureaucrats. In Florida, Governor Desantis will put Florida free and put citizens first. ”

DeSantis’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to The Hill, both Kemp and Purdue are leading Abram in the latest polls.