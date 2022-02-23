World

Ron DeSantis takes a jab at Jen Psaki on National Margarita Day

23 seconds ago
by admin
Ron DeSantis takes a jab at Jen Psaki on National Margarita Day
Ron DeSantis takes a jab at Jen Psaki on National Margarita Day

Ron DeSantis takes a jab at Jen Psaki on National Margarita Day

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Caring for another margarita? It will cost you twice as much.

In a new inflation-themed video on National Margarita Day on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis taunted White House Press Secretary Jane Saki.

The video opens on January 21 with a clip of Saki InterviewWhere the press secretary advised Americans who were “frustrated” and “angry.”

Inflation accelerated to 7.5% in January, reaching a new 40-year high

“My advice to everyone out there who is frustrated, sad, angry, rejected, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, get a margarita, do what you need to do this weekend and then wake up. Monday morning, our The fight must continue, “said Saki.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie speaks at a news briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie speaks at a news briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
(Assistant Printing Press)

The camera pulls towards Descent, who is watching Saki from the Florida bar with the margarita in front of him.

“It’s good to have a margarita, but it’s not a cure for bidenflation,” the governor said.

Fastest since 1982

The consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, rose 7.5% in January 2021, marking the fastest growth since February 1982, when inflation hit 7.6%. The Penn Wharton Budget Model, a switching group at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, found that households earning only ,000 100,000 or more had significantly higher annual wage incomes in 2021 than consumer spending.

Companies across various industries are raising prices to maintain increased costs. Dollar Tree has announced that it will sell products above $ 1 to keep up with rising inflation and shipping costs.

Critics of the Biden administration have claimed that unpleasant federal spending has contributed to inflation. Larry Cudlow describes it in three ways: “Too much spending, too much incentive to work and not to produce, and too much money.”

The White House maintained that Biden’s build-back better plan – which failed in the Senate – would fight inflation.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pine, Florida, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pine, Florida, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
(Assistant Printing Press)

Psaki has been fact-checked

Saki claims that “no economist expects it to have a negative effect on inflation. And in fact, what it does help is that it will help increase economic productivity. It will help the country’s economic growth. That, and the Build Back Better Agenda.” It will help reduce inflation, it will help reduce costs for the American people in the long run. “

Fact-checkers have blamed him for the claim, noting that many economists have predicted that build-backs will raise inflation.

“I’m an economist, and I don’t agree,” Douglas Holtz-Ekin, president of the Center-right American Action Forum, told Politifact. “We know the bill has a lot of costs, and it loads up front,” he said in previous years. “If you reduce taxes and increase spending, financed by debt, it will put upward pressure on inflation.”


