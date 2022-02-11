Ron Jaworski hosts annual charity event, gives advice to Super Bowl quarterbacks



Former NFL star Ron Jaworski helped host the Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars event on Thursday night in Los Angeles to help raise money for his and former coach Mike Ditka’s foundations.

While Ditka couldn’t make the event due to an illness, Jaworski got help from sports broadcaster Mike Golic at the event. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raising money for his Jaws Youth Playbook Foundation, and Golic helped raise money for Ditka’s Gridiron Greats.

“It’s spectacular,” Jaworski told Gadget Clock Digital of having people come out to support the cause. “Coach Ditka and I have been hosting this for 13 years. It’s been kind of a passion for us now. Coach has raised money for Gridiron Greats, his favorite charity for former players who are struggling a bit and my foundation Jaws Playbook, which is Also the other beneficiary, and we just enjoy doing it… and we’re gonna have a tremendous response to it. We figured in this COVID era, we have about 1,000 people tonight outdoors having a good time, and we get great support from our brothers in the football industry. “

The Jaws Youth Playbook focuses on trying to help improve the health and wellness of at-risk youth in Philadelphia. The foundation focuses on trying to get the youth to make healthy choices and supports programs that advocate for positive health and wellness initiatives among the youth.

Gridiron Greats focuses on trying to get medical and other types of assistance to those who have played the game, including “transportation costs for medical evaluations and surgeries, dental assistance, housing assistance, financial assistance for utilities, medication, and coordination of services for food. and other day-to-day necessities. “

As cigar smoke wafted through the air and supporters fought the Los Angeles traffic to get to the event, Jaworski said it was great to see the city really get immersed in the NFL experience leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

“I’ll tell you, it’s great. I haven’t been in the stadium yet. Looking forward to seeing that. But when I played here with the Rams, we were in the old Coliseum, it was a little bit different in the ’70s. There seems to be an invigoration of Rams football again. There’s a lot of buzz from the alumni, and you got guys talking about this team in the Super Bowl, “he said.

Jaworski also had some advice for Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford ahead of their matchup.

“From the quarterbacks I’ve dealt with and myself playing in one Super Bowl and guys I’ve talkedd to that have won and lost to many guys, with (Tom) Brady who’ve won multiple… Sometimes what happens when you get in A game like this, you try to win it by yourself, and you can’t do that. Everyone wants to win, “he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“For example, the first Super Bowl pass I threw in Super Bowl XV was intercepted. It was a play I’d seen 20 times throughout the season. My tight end (John) Spagnola wasn’t open, I should’ve checked it. down, but I wanted to win so bad, so I made a mistake and threw an interception. Let the game come to you is what I tell the young guys. Maybe late in the game you get forced to make a play, other than that just manage the game properly. Don’t make mistakes. “