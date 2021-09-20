Ron Miles headlines Village Vanguard as club reopens

Ron Miles has a dusty and unpolished sound on the cornet that hints at his Rocky Mountain roots, and unlike your typical high-brass improviser, he rarely resorts to flash or big accents. On stage he is in no hurry, is low-key and playing For audience, yes, but not directly To This.

All of this helped make the opening set of his quintet at Village Vanguard on Saturday night feel comfortable, even as familiar, this is Miles’ first week leading a band at the storied club. does – and their show is Vanguard’s first show after an 18-month lockdown.

There was an air of celebration as the 86-year-old establishment returned to life, but the way to engage with it seemed to be to let the music take its course where things left off.