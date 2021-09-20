Ron Miles headlines Village Vanguard as club reopens
Ron Miles has a dusty and unpolished sound on the cornet that hints at his Rocky Mountain roots, and unlike your typical high-brass improviser, he rarely resorts to flash or big accents. On stage he is in no hurry, is low-key and playing For audience, yes, but not directly To This.
All of this helped make the opening set of his quintet at Village Vanguard on Saturday night feel comfortable, even as familiar, this is Miles’ first week leading a band at the storied club. does – and their show is Vanguard’s first show after an 18-month lockdown.
There was an air of celebration as the 86-year-old establishment returned to life, but the way to engage with it seemed to be to let the music take its course where things left off.
The small white bistro tables and wooden chairs were the same as before, tucked closely between the slanted angled walls of the venue, all adorned with leather benches. The simple laminated drink menus were unchanged, except for a sticker on each, which had the handwritten “Modelo” instead of Stella Artois.
But a big part of the night’s easygoing, family spirit came from the fact that the members of Miles’ all-star quintet were all Vanguard regulars. Everyone in the club had previously been headlines in their own right except for the band leader: pianist Jason Moran, guitarist Bill Frisell, bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Brian Blades.
Miles, 58, has spent most of his life in Denver and has only recently begun to gain enormous national attention, and it has come thanks to this band. After the quintet released their first album, but before last year’s equally mesmerizing release, “Rainbow Sign”, they booked this association with the club’s management long in advance. When Vanguard decided to reopen with Broadway in mid-September, Miles became the first date on schedule.
Cornetist first called out the quintet in 2016 as an extension of a trio he had maintained for a long time with Blade and Frisell. Everyone in the group spent at least their teenage years west of the Mississippi River—Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, California—and Miles’s sly swinging compositions are built entirely on finding the natural sympathico among these musicians. Steeped in the openness of Native American music, 1950s cool jazz and Don Cherry’s music, it never feels settled, but almost always seems focused on the pursuit of shared comfort.
Coming on stage with the band just after 8 p.m., Miles allowed an impromptu silence to form before pulling out a similarly held note; Moran responded with a low and cloudy melody, hitting it just half a moment behind Miles. Frisell’s guitars, moving through inverted effects and sudden loops, added an electric charge to his earthy tone.
It was Morgan who, eventually, began to set a firm pulse, although he created it in response to the snare of the blade and the scattered strokes on the bass drum, which contained a fluency. The tune gradually became recognizable from “Rainbow Sign” as the opener “Like Those Who Dream”. Musicians lean in and out of blues form as they move in a steady three-beat pattern, and solos turn into neatly crafted sections.
The set began with long, detailed renditions of the original compositions, and ended with a deputy of shorter, esoteric pieces: an instant hit on Lee Konitz’s cool-jazz classic “Subconscious-Lee” and a short rendition of “The Rumor”. Edition. A pool of harmony and vocals that serve as the centerpiece of the new album.
Miles knows how to fit his voice into another musician’s band; Much of his high-profile work has been as a side musician, and he makes himself indispensable by focusing on the overall sound of a group, the way a bassist or a pianist might.
He encouraged the same approach from his bandmates, not only by writing down their natural strengths but also by presenting each member with a score that featured parts of the entire band, not just their own.
Miles’ prowess as an accompanist was also in evidence on Saturday. On “Queen of the South”, another original, solo section of the new album with a memorable, folk-like melody, ends and the band is back in the melody, Miles happily funnels around it, brightly colored. And added Cadence’s cross-swipe .
They followed up with “Let’s,” an up-tempo tune by Thad Jones, trumpeter and vanguard icon, upping the energy and tempo but not the volume. Moran stayed out as Frisell reformed, starting with additional gestures and becoming more creative, treating his singles like an engine rebuilt one part at a time. Miles quickly took his solo off the harmonic map, tugging against whatever structure he had set up with a swing feel.
After “Let’s”, Miles removed the microphone from his stand for the first and only time for that set, speaking as though it were a normal night of music in a very special venue. He said, “We are blessed to be here and blessed to be at this holy place.” “We’re going to play some more music for you.”
#Ron #Miles #headlines #Village #Vanguard #club #reopens
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.