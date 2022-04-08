Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr takes shot at Freddie Freeman on Instagram Live: report

2 days ago
Ronald Acuña Jr takes shot at Freddie Freeman on Instagram Live: report
A major baseball beef feud began late Wednesday night and early Thursday when Braves star Ronald Akuna revealed there was bad blood between him and beloved Freddie Freeman. The comments came during an Instagram live run in Spanish.

The Braves outfielder appeared on Instagram Live with reporter Jansen Pujols, who has since confirmed the translation of the interview.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his double in the first inning in the first double-header baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington National Park.

(AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

“Ronald Akuna Jr. was just on IG Live and according to our resident bilingual r / Braves user, he said: – He won’t miss Freddie Freeman. – There was friction between them. – He didn’t care when Freeman pushed him. – He was indomitable. – He was not the only one who could talk to Ronald, “Baseball GIF wrote on its Twitter account on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Akuna began his opening day by denying translation. “I never said that [clown emojis]Acuna GIFs tweeted back to the account

And now there’s officially a fight going on between the brave fans who support their star and who confirm what Aquina is saying in the chat.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith and first baseman Freddie Freeman are celebrating in Houston on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after winning the World Series of Baseball in Game 6 against the Houston Astros. The Braves won 6-0.

(AP Photo / Eric Gay)

Baseball reporter Hector Gomez is one of those who translated what he heard in that chat.

Reporter Jansen Pujols, who conducted the interview, added more context on Thursday morning. “Ronald said he wouldn’t miss Freddie Freeman, said he wasn’t good with him in his rookie year and even talked about rookie hedging. The hit by the pitch staff was something I mentioned earlier,” Pujol tweeted.

Wherever you fall into this argument between former teammates, this is exactly the drama that needs to go into a new season of Major League Baseball. Baseball analytics nerds will not like this drama because they will not be able to perform stat computer calculations on how to operate shifts, but will screw them up!

Freddie Freeman # 5 and Ronald Acuna Jr. # 13 of the Atlanta Braves in action against the New York Mets at City Field on June 21, 2021 in New York City. The Mets beat the Braves 4-2.

Freddie Freeman # 5 and Ronald Acuna Jr. # 13 of the Atlanta Braves in action against the New York Mets at City Field on June 21, 2021 in New York City. The Mets beat the Braves 4-2.
(Jim McIjack / Getty Images)

We Want Drama and Acuna-Freeman embarks on a journey to Los Angeles and considering a six-year, $ 162 million contract, Acuna-Freeman is officially a huge pile of drama. Akuna, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is hoping to rejoin the Brave team in May. The Dodgers will roll out to Atlanta on June 24-26 for a three-game series.


