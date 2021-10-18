Ronaldinho, who made Brazil the world champion, became Govinda of ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’, lived in the same house with 2 girlfriends

Ronaldinho With Two Girl Friends: Everything is not going well in the personal life of Ronaldinho, who was a part of Brazil’s world champion team. Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested in Asunción on charges of entering Paraguay using forged passports. However, until a few months ago, he lived comfortably in the same house with his 2-2 girlfriends Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza. He was living a life exactly like Govinda of Bollywood movie ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’.

In 2018, there were reports that Ronaldinho would marry both his girlfriends on the same day. However, Ronaldinho later denied this. In December 2018, Priscilla filed a lawsuit against Ronaldinho, demanding 70 million pounds (about Rs 616 crore) in damages. Priscilla was in a relationship with Ronaldinho for the last 6 years.

Ronaldinho retired from football in 2018. Let us tell you that Ronaldinho was also made the tourism ambassador of Brazil a few months ago. This was when he is not in a position to leave the country. In May 2019, his passport was confiscated as a punishment for causing damage to the environment.

According to Priscilla’s mother Maria Aldenis do Santos, everything was going well between the two until December 2018. Ronaldinho was living comfortably with Priscilla and Beatriz in their mansion in Rio de Janeiro. He took great care of both of them. He used to give the same gift to both of them. Wherever they went, they took both Priscilla and Beatriz with them.

According to Maria, both Priscilla and Beatriz had separate bedrooms in Ronaldinho’s house. Ronaldinho once lived with Priscilla and one day with Beatriz. He used to give 1500 pounds (about 1.32 lakh rupees) every month to both of them. He used to give the same type of gifts to both. Once Ronaldinho gave both of them a Rolex watch. He took Priscilla and Beatriz with him wherever he went. Priscilla often shared moments of her luxurious life with her mother through video calling.

Priscilla and Ronaldinho met in 2012 in the southeast city of Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Priscilla is originally from Belo Horizonte. After that both of them started dating each other. In 2016, Priscilla even invited Beatriz to one of her parties. Ronaldinho looked at Beatriz and he fell in love with her. But he also loved Priscilla very much. In such a situation, Ronaldinho had decided to spend life with both of them.



In December 2018, Priscilla revealed that Ronaldinho now goes to the party alone. They do not come home overnight. If Priscilla is to be believed, Ronaldinho has fallen in love with a third woman. That’s why Priscilla decided to end her relationship with him.

