Ronda Rousey defends Cain Velasquez amid charges in shooting: ‘I would have done the same thing’



WWE superstar and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has come to the defense of Kane Velasquez, who this week faced a felony homicide and other charges.

San Jose police say Velasquez was trying to shoot a man who allegedly molested a relative of Velasquez. Retired MMA star arrested on multiple charges.

Russi tweeted on Thursday that he would have done the same if he had been in Velasquez’s shoes.

“I would do the same thing if I wasn’t bad,” he tweeted.

Police said San Jose and Morgan Hill officers received a call that a man was shooting at a car with three passengers inside. The gunman was identified as Velasquez, and was reportedly shot by a man who was later taken to hospital with injuries. The report states that Velasquez followed a woman and another man, who was later identified as Harry Golartte Jr.

Velasquez fired a gun at Golarte, who was accused of sexually assaulting a close relative of a recently retired mixed martial artist, police said. On Feb. 25, a child was charged with a felony count of obscenity and pornography and was released on probation, police said.

Goularte lived in a daycare run by her mother. Goulart’s mother was inside the Velasquez car, police said. Authorities say day care has been temporarily suspended.

Following Velasquez’s arrest, Morgan Hill police recovered a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the suspect’s car and nine rounds of 10 rounds of ammunition, a police report said. The console had another magazine with three bullets and two .40-caliber casing found in the passenger seat. Police said the gun was legally registered with Velasquez.

Former UFC star Kane Velasquez has shot dead a man who allegedly abused a fighter’s relative, police say.

Police said four shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting and a shell casing was placed in the vehicle in which the victims were sitting.

According to The Mercury News, Velasquez was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Goulart. He was charged with felony criminal mischief for firing on a vehicle with a machete, multiple counts of assault and possession of a firearm.

“The tragic tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez has chosen to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” said Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County District Attorney, via KTVU. “This act of violence causes her family more pain and suffering.”

Velasquez was a champion fighter at the UFC, winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in October 2010. After losing it in his next fight against Junior Dos Santos, he regained the title against Dos Santos in UFC 155. Velasquez defended his title. Twice before losing to Fabrizio Wardam.

Velasquez last fought against current UFC champions Francis Engannu in February 2019. Engannu য়ে won the fight in 26 seconds

Since retiring from mixed martial arts, Velasquez has been seen in pro wrestling, performing for WWE and Mexican wrestling promotions AAA.