Sports

Ronda Rousey defends Cain Velasquez amid charges in shooting: ‘I would have done the same thing’

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ronda Rousey defends Cain Velasquez amid charges in shooting: ‘I would have done the same thing’
Written by admin
Ronda Rousey defends Cain Velasquez amid charges in shooting: ‘I would have done the same thing’

Ronda Rousey defends Cain Velasquez amid charges in shooting: ‘I would have done the same thing’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

WWE superstar and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has come to the defense of Kane Velasquez, who this week faced a felony homicide and other charges.

San Jose police say Velasquez was trying to shoot a man who allegedly molested a relative of Velasquez. Retired MMA star arrested on multiple charges.

Russi tweeted on Thursday that he would have done the same if he had been in Velasquez’s shoes.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Former UFC heavyweight champion Kane Velasquez, second from left, with his attorney Alexandra Kazarian, appeared in the primary court on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, California. Velasquez was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempting to kill a man in Northern California.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Kane Velasquez, second from left, with his attorney Alexandra Kazarian, appeared in the primary court on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, California. Velasquez was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempting to kill a man in Northern California.
(AP, Eric Crab / Bay Area News Group via Pool)

“I would do the same thing if I wasn’t bad,” he tweeted.

Police said San Jose and Morgan Hill officers received a call that a man was shooting at a car with three passengers inside. The gunman was identified as Velasquez, and was reportedly shot by a man who was later taken to hospital with injuries. The report states that Velasquez followed a woman and another man, who was later identified as Harry Golartte Jr.

Velasquez fired a gun at Golarte, who was accused of sexually assaulting a close relative of a recently retired mixed martial artist, police said. On Feb. 25, a child was charged with a felony count of obscenity and pornography and was released on probation, police said.

READ Also  1860 Munich: The rise and fall of Bundesliga´s former champions

Goularte lived in a daycare run by her mother. Goulart’s mother was inside the Velasquez car, police said. Authorities say day care has been temporarily suspended.

Following Velasquez’s arrest, Morgan Hill police recovered a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the suspect’s car and nine rounds of 10 rounds of ammunition, a police report said. The console had another magazine with three bullets and two .40-caliber casing found in the passenger seat. Police said the gun was legally registered with Velasquez.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Kane Velasquez appeared in the primary court on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Kane Velasquez appeared in the primary court on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif.
(AP, Eric Crab / Bay Area News Group via Pool)

Former UFC star Kane Velasquez has shot dead a man who allegedly abused a fighter’s relative, police say.

Police said four shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting and a shell casing was placed in the vehicle in which the victims were sitting.

According to The Mercury News, Velasquez was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Goulart. He was charged with felony criminal mischief for firing on a vehicle with a machete, multiple counts of assault and possession of a firearm.

“The tragic tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez has chosen to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” said Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County District Attorney, via KTVU. “This act of violence causes her family more pain and suffering.”

Rhonda Rousey tweeted about Velasquez's case.

Rhonda Rousey tweeted about Velasquez’s case.
(Harry Howe / Getty Images)

READ Also  Haider Ali Gold Medal: Haider Ali made history at the Tokyo Paralympics; Haider Ali helped Pakistan win its first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics; Haider Ali Gold Medal: Haider Ali became Pakistan's first gold medalist in the Paralympics, performing a miracle in discus throw

Velasquez was a champion fighter at the UFC, winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in October 2010. After losing it in his next fight against Junior Dos Santos, he regained the title against Dos Santos in UFC 155. Velasquez defended his title. Twice before losing to Fabrizio Wardam.

Velasquez last fought against current UFC champions Francis Engannu in February 2019. Engannu য়ে won the fight in 26 seconds

Since retiring from mixed martial arts, Velasquez has been seen in pro wrestling, performing for WWE and Mexican wrestling promotions AAA.

#Ronda #Rousey #defends #Cain #Velasquez #charges #shooting

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Australia T20 World Cup squad: Australia T20 World Cup squad announced: Australia announces squad for the T20 World Cup

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment