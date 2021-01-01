Ronit Roy plays the flute: Ronit Roy plays the flute to our unfinished story tune, fans say he has an amazing hidden talent
Ronit Roy posted this video on Friday morning. He also wrote in the caption, ‘New song, a little progress. Maybe. ‘ Along with the fans, the comments of celebrities are also coming on this video. Commenting on co-actress Delnaz Irani, he wrote, ‘Beautiful.’
‘Awesome hidden talent’
Commenting on the video, one fan wrote, ‘Sir, good morning. Eyes and ears were relieved. Another fan wrote, ‘Fantastic.’ On Ronit’s video, fans are praising his talent and writing that the actor has amazing hidden skills.
