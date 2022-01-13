Ronit Roy’s Baghban remake Savarn Maha | tv serials which were film remakes | Ronit Roy’s Golden Mahal, 10 TV Serials That Were Remakes of Movies

this can be a story of love This story of love was based mostly on the well-known English film sequence Twilight. Earlier than that even half the folks of this nation didn’t know the phrase Vampire! On this sequence, Robert Pattinson’s character Edward Colin was within the function of Vivian D’Sena and Kristen Stuart’s character was Sukriti Khandpal. love you zindagi Imtiaz Ali was fairly excited by the success of Jab We Met and launched it as a TV sequence. Siddharth Shukla performed the function of Shahid Kapoor on TV whereas Pavitra Poonia was within the function of Geet. In keeping with the reviews, Siddharth and Pavitra dated one another for a while throughout this serial. Sita and Geeta NDTV Think about had made a direct remake of Sita and Geeta and it was launched by Hema Malini herself. Nonetheless, the serial didn’t get the identical success because the film. Anjori Alagh performed the function of Sita and Geeta on this serial. Fortunate Bhava: This spectacular serial of Karanvir Bohra, Sriti Jha and Harshad Chopra was properly obtained by the followers and remains to be contemporary in everybody’s thoughts. This serial was a remake of movies like Agnisakshi and Daar. In Agnisakshi, Nana Patekar turns into the husband who beat up his spouse and Jackie Shroff saves Manisha Koirala. Arbaaz Khan and Rishi Kapoor did this function in Daraar. READ Also Salman Khan Makes Eid Happier, UAE Collects The Highest --> -->

son-in-law

Not completely however Jamai Raja’s idea was largely from the film of the identical identify which stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit within the lead roles. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma performed these characters within the serial. On the identical time, Achint Kaur performed the character of Hema Malini.

the farewell

This superhit serial of Rajan Shahi was a remake of Sidhi Sidhi Vivah. However its foremost plot was saved the story of the 2 sisters of marriage. Nonetheless, because the story progressed, the plot of this serial additionally modified.

pair of swans

Do Hans Ka Jodi was impressed by Shah Rukh – Anushka starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Nonetheless, as an alternative of two Shahrukhs, the married life of two varieties of boys was proven right here. Shahrukh Khan’s character was performed by Shaleen Bhanaut within the serial whereas then again, Anushka Sharma’s character was performed by right now’s Shubhangi Atre.

(*10*)

flood daughter-in-law

This serial was impressed with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha the place a boy is married with out his option to a fats lady who doesn’t just like the boy. Prince Narula was within the function of Ayushmann Khurrana within the serial whereas Ritasha Rathore performed the function of Bhumi Pednekar.