Ronnie C. Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Ronnie C. Gadget Clock, Top, Age, Girlfriend, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Ronnie C. is an Indian footballer, entrepreneur, and actor. He’s the primary Indian footballer to play within the workforce of Southend United, Burton Albion, and Brentford FC.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Raunaq Chodankar was born in Goa. His zodiac signal is Virgo. He pursued Bachelor’s diploma in Enterprise, Administration, Advertising, and Associated Assist Companies at Brunel College, London from 2008 to 2011, and he did MBA from Brunel College, London from 2011 to 2012.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Household & Caste

He was born to a Portuguese and Indian household.

Mother and father & Siblings

His mom’s identify is Anita Narvekar, and his brother’s identify is Anay Chodankar.

Profession

In July 2010, he joined Southend United Soccer Membership as a footballer, and he turned the primary Indian to affix this soccer membership. He was then educated with a workforce within the I-League in India from 2012 to 2013. He performed soccer within the Brentford FC in 2013, and he performed in Burton Albion FC in 2014. He began working as a managing director at a defence firm ‘Defence and Night time Imaginative and prescient’ in 2017.

As of 2021, he was roped in to behave in an enormous banner Bollywood movie. To arrange for the movie, he joined a 3-month task and did his coaching in appearing below the worldwide movie director and appearing coach, Michelle Danner.

Info/Trivia

He’s an enormous fan of the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronnie makes use of Ronaldo as his maiden identify on his Fb account.

Whereas he was 15 years previous, he moved to the UK from India to pursue his profession as a footballer. In an interview, he talked about choosing his profession as a footballer. He mentioned,

I like successful and need to be the most effective in no matter I do. My onerous work will certainly be seen to individuals and I intention to interrupt all partitions and turn into nothing however the most effective. Soccer has a restricted window however as a born entertainer, appearing was all the time the most suitable choice.”

Ronnie has learnt hip-hop and up to date dance varieties from a dance membership within the UK.

As per his Instagram video, he has three automobiles Porsche, Lamborghini, and Landrover.

He began a self-titled YouTube channel in 2020.

Certainly one of his favorite quotes is,

I’m Residing the dream I by no means need to get up from”, “Not possible is Nothing”, “Perhaps they hate me as a result of Im too good”, “I’m what I’m.”