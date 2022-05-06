Rookie Steve Kwan hits first homer, Guardians beat Blue Jays



Steven Cowan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season, Franmill Reyes had three hits and an RBI, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Thursday night.

Cowan’s two-run shot from Jose Berrios tied the score at 2 in the third, starting a six-run string drawn by Cleveland. Reyes ran ahead at the ground of fourth Emed Rosario.

“This whole thing is crazy, it’s a month of pure joy for me,” said Cowan, who finished fifth in the American League with an average of .328. “I never try to hit the homers, so it’s super special again. I’m going to equip this ball. It’ll be great.”

Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale (1-2) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs in six innings. Emanuel Claes worked 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save on six chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belted Homer for two in the first and Alejandro Kirk added a single in the seventh for Toronto. In the sixth chase Civale had three hits by Bo Beachet and a double by Jack Collins.

Kirk’s lead-off Homer from Nick Sandlin pushed Cleveland’s lead to 6-5, but the Blue Jays failed to push a runner into the scoring position in eighth place against Brian Shaw and could not reach the base against Claes.

“It’s a baseball brand that we play, we always pick each other,” Civale said. “It was a great game in offensive, pitching and defense.”

Berrios (2-1) allowed a season-high six runs in 4 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since September 24, starting seven earlier. The right-hander dropped eight hits and did not strike out early in his 16th career against the Guardians.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoya said: “Jose was good, he didn’t get hit so hard by the bat.” “I think Cleveland has seen him a lot. You have to give them credit for slapping the ball to the left.”

Cowan was named AL Rookie of the Month in April after batting 354 for 10 in 15 matches. Race had three hits in the first five innings after entering with a .157 average.

“I felt very good on the plate today, didn’t try to do too much, and it was huge,” Reyes said. I was able to do something great for the team.

The Guardians’ third baseman, Jose Ramirez, who leads the majors with 29 RBIs, single-handedly dropped to 0 for 11 in seventh place.

Toronto has embarked on a nine-game, 11-day road trip that continues against the Yankees and the Regals. Its next game at the Rogers Center is May 16 against Seattle.

Blue Jays right-handed Casey Lawrence, whose last appearance was at the Majors for Seattle four years ago, worked in a 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Weather or not

Four of the parents’ nine home games have been played in doubleheaders after three were postponed due to inclement weather.

“I think it’s going to get you out a little bit,” said manager Terry Francona. “So we’ve set aside for optional injury, but today mandatory defense.”

It rained intermittently in the opening match of the series. More rain forecast for Friday.

“This year’s weather has already been a physical and a mental crush,” Montoya said.

Instructor’s room

Blue Jays: Of Teoscar Hernandez (left diagonal strain) will join the team in Cleveland after playing the third and final game of his rehabilitation assignment with Dunedin in Class A on Thursday. The two-time Silver Slager recipient has been sidelined since April 14.

Guardian: 2B Gabriel Arias (right hand fracture), who made his big league debut on April 20, underwent surgery to repair a broken fifth metacarpal and will miss 6-8 weeks. The highly respected prospect was injured while playing for Columbus in the Triple on Sunday.

Coming next

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gaussman (2-1, 2.27 ERA) faces Cleveland for the first time since 2018. He is 2-3 with a 2.45 ERA in five outings against the Guardians.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA) reached deeper in each of his five starts, reaching seven innings and 105 pitches in Auckland on 30 April.