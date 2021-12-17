Room partner often used to lie to Richa Chadha for audition, actress herself told the reason

Actress Richa Chadha told in an interview that the girls living with her often used to lie and they already knew about it.

Actress Richa Chadha has worked in many superhit films in her career. Apart from acting, Richa is also known for having an outspoken opinion. She openly expresses her opinion on many issues. Even the big stars shy away from expressing their opinion on the familialism spread in the film industry, while Richa gives opinion on this issue as well. Some stars had alleged that they were discriminated against in the film industry, but Richa Chadha keeps denying it.

Richa Chadha will be seen in the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Inside Edge. In an interview with RJ Siddhartha Kanan, Richa said that I have never been deceived by the people of the film industry because I have no expectations from anyone. Richa said, ‘It is a fact that some people in the industry have a habit of lying. This is because there is a lot of competition here, in such a situation it is very difficult to get an opportunity.

Sharing her experience, Richa Chadha says, ‘Two girls used to live with me in the house. She often went for auditions. I was also looking for work during that time so she would never give the exact address of the audition place. But I have never felt bad that she does not tell me the correct address. I understood that point and never took it to heart.’

Regarding active trolls on Twitter, Richa Chadha had said, ‘People who use Twitter are very different, they are completely different from real people. In real life, I am very sweet and do not believe in fighting. But at times when I get angry, I feel it is very important to set an example for such ‘bully’ people. I should stop thinking about such a person, they help to make my life very simple, so I do not care about such people.’

After the Corona period, the year 2021 was very busy for Richa Chadha. He also acted in a film including Kandy, Lahore Confidential and Inside Edge 2. This movie was- Madam Chief Minister. His acting in this film was also highly praised. Along with this, she has also started a production company named Pushing Button Studio with her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal. Both are going to start working for the third part of ‘Fukrey’ very soon.