Roopal Tyagi, Sheena Bajaj, Nidhi Bhanushali, Avika Gor and others REJECTED the role of Purvi in Molkki





The favored and profitable present Molkki has grabbed audiences’ consideration with their scorching chemistry between Purvi and Virendra. Purvi as a personality is a powerful character that one of the most distinguished characters on tv. Actress Priyal Mahajan who essays the role of Purvi in the present is ruling the tv screens together with her distinctive performances. However this is an attention-grabbing inside scoop that you simply may not know. Do you know, earlier than finalizing Priyal, the role of Purvi was supplied to many actors from tv, however these actresses refused the role? Let’s have a look. Additionally Learn – Priyank Sharma to romance Aashika Bhatia in his subsequent – Learn all the deets

Actress Roopal Tyagi was supplied the role of Purvi however she refused the provide and the motive just isn’t recognized. Actress Sheena Bajaj additionally refused the role stating that she wished to steer clear of tv for a while now. Additionally Learn – Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi twenty sixth June 2017 Written Replace Of Full Episode: Sona makes the strikes to repair her household, Contacts Riya and Neha

Taarak Mehta KA Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali who essayed the role of Sonu in the present was supplied the role of Purvi however the motive just isn’t recognized. Aashika Bhatia initially accepted the provide however put up audition issues did not work out between her and the makers. So, Aashika didn’t be half of the mission. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s HOT exercise, Aditi Rao Hydari’s singing debut – Insta Movies this week

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor rejected the provide. Properly, then the role was bagged by Priyal Mahajan. Do you assume Priyal is the good selection for the role of Purvi?

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



