Roosevelt Room, China’s East Hall Hosted Biden-Xi Summit
When President Biden contacted Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a video call late Monday, everyone did so from two famous rooms in their respective statecraft.
Despite the physical distance between the two, even in the age of zoom calls and coronaviruses, the choice of setting has drawn attention to the importance of the meeting and the political protocol.
President Biden called from the Roosevelt Room, the famous meeting area in the White House, which President Nixon named in 1969 for Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt. Today, this room is used as a preparation room for delegations to announce nominations and before meeting the President.
Mr. Xi dialed from the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People of China, a room with a large mural of mountain landscapes with poetry by Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China. The room is probably known as the place where the new members of the country’s Politburo Standing Committee are announced. The Great Hall of the People is a cave of ornate rooms built on the side of Tiananmen Square in Beijing; The Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government hold their most important meetings here.
In a video aired before the meeting, Kang Hui, anchor of China’s state television broadcaster, pointed out that the East Hall was the site of several high-profile state visits and, more recently, a platform for Mr. Xi. Literally connect with other leaders in meetings and major conferences.
Strict protocol and prolonged isolation to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 across China’s borders, Mr Xi has not left the country in nearly two years.
