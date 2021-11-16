Roosevelt Room, China’s East Hall Hosted Biden-Xi Summit

When President Biden contacted Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a video call late Monday, everyone did so from two famous rooms in their respective statecraft.

Despite the physical distance between the two, even in the age of zoom calls and coronaviruses, the choice of setting has drawn attention to the importance of the meeting and the political protocol.

President Biden called from the Roosevelt Room, the famous meeting area in the White House, which President Nixon named in 1969 for Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt. Today, this room is used as a preparation room for delegations to announce nominations and before meeting the President.

Mr. Xi dialed from the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People of China, a room with a large mural of mountain landscapes with poetry by Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China. The room is probably known as the place where the new members of the country’s Politburo Standing Committee are announced. The Great Hall of the People is a cave of ornate rooms built on the side of Tiananmen Square in Beijing; The Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government hold their most important meetings here.