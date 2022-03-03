Rory McIlroy calls fallout from Phil Mickelson’s Saudi golf league remarks ‘unfortunate’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Despite Phil Mickelson’s comments about the Saudi-backed golf league, which will be a rival to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy said Wednesday that the “left” deserves a second chance.

McIlroy told reporters before the Arnold Palmer Invitational that it was “unfortunate” that Mickelson was being denied so much for his comments about Saudi Arabia.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I think Phil is a great ambassador for playing golf, still a great ambassador for playing golf. It’s unfortunate that a few comments made him think he was confident or off the record. The situation is unfortunate,” he said through Golf Week.

“Look, Phil will be back. I think the players want to see him back. He’s done a great job playing golf, and he’s played golf very well throughout his career.”

McIlroy added that everyone should be allowed to “make mistakes” and “apologize”.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back at some point, and he’ll be back, and people will welcome him and be glad he’s back,” he said.

Phil Mickelson may not have time to recover

Mickelson apologized for comments about Saudi Arabia losing the sponsorship.

“I am disappointed and will do my best to reflect and learn from it,” he said last week.

Mickelson’s comments to author Alan Shipnack were made last November and were published in The Firepit Collective last month. Shiponak’s book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unapproved!) Biography of the Most Colorful Superstar in Golf,” is scheduled for May.

“They could be involved with a scary mom,” Mickelson said. “We know they killed [Washington Post contributor Jamal] Khashoghi has a terrible record on human rights. They put people to death for being gay. Knowing all this, why should I consider it? Because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to recreate how the PGA Tour works. “

“They were able to come up with manipulative, coercive, hard-handed tactics because we, the players, had no choice. [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] If you don’t have leverage, he won’t do what is right. And Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I want to [the Saudi golf league] To be successful, but just the idea of ​​it allows us to get things done [PGA] The tour. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.