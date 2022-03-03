Sports

Rory McIlroy calls fallout from Phil Mickelson’s Saudi golf league remarks ‘unfortunate’

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rory McIlroy calls fallout from Phil Mickelson’s Saudi golf league remarks ‘unfortunate’
Written by admin
Rory McIlroy calls fallout from Phil Mickelson’s Saudi golf league remarks ‘unfortunate’

Rory McIlroy calls fallout from Phil Mickelson’s Saudi golf league remarks ‘unfortunate’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Despite Phil Mickelson’s comments about the Saudi-backed golf league, which will be a rival to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy said Wednesday that the “left” deserves a second chance.

McIlroy told reporters before the Arnold Palmer Invitational that it was “unfortunate” that Mickelson was being denied so much for his comments about Saudi Arabia.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship Golf Tournament at Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship Golf Tournament at Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
(AP Photo / David J. Philip, file)

“I think Phil is a great ambassador for playing golf, still a great ambassador for playing golf. It’s unfortunate that a few comments made him think he was confident or off the record. The situation is unfortunate,” he said through Golf Week.

“Look, Phil will be back. I think the players want to see him back. He’s done a great job playing golf, and he’s played golf very well throughout his career.”

McIlroy added that everyone should be allowed to “make mistakes” and “apologize”.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back at some point, and he’ll be back, and people will welcome him and be glad he’s back,” he said.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland teases in the second hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament at the Rivera Country Club on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland teases in the second hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament at the Rivera Country Club on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles.
(AP Photo / Ryan Kang)

READ Also  Not Ronaldo but this is the highest paid football player

Phil Mickelson may not have time to recover

Mickelson apologized for comments about Saudi Arabia losing the sponsorship.

“I am disappointed and will do my best to reflect and learn from it,” he said last week.

Mickelson’s comments to author Alan Shipnack were made last November and were published in The Firepit Collective last month. Shiponak’s book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unapproved!) Biography of the Most Colorful Superstar in Golf,” is scheduled for May.

“They could be involved with a scary mom,” Mickelson said. “We know they killed [Washington Post contributor Jamal] Khashoghi has a terrible record on human rights. They put people to death for being gay. Knowing all this, why should I consider it? Because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to recreate how the PGA Tour works. “

Phil Mickelson walks from the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament at Ocean Course on Saturday, May 22, 2021 on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Phil Mickelson walks from the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament at Ocean Course on Saturday, May 22, 2021 on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
(AP Photo / David J. Philip, file)

“They were able to come up with manipulative, coercive, hard-handed tactics because we, the players, had no choice. [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] If you don’t have leverage, he won’t do what is right. And Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I want to [the Saudi golf league] To be successful, but just the idea of ​​it allows us to get things done [PGA] The tour. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Rory #McIlroy #calls #fallout #Phil #Mickelsons #Saudi #golf #league #remarks #unfortunate

READ Also  india vs sri lanka 1st test mohali rohit sharma funny reaction on journalist question watch video says no one ask right question
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment