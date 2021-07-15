Rory McIlroy Has a Long Game

What do you think of the Open at Royal St. George’s?

In 2011, I played the Open there when Darren Clarke won. This is the most unusual of the Open rota courses [schedule]. It is very hilly. It’s bumpy. It is hilly. It’s weird. You’re going to get some really bad rebounds, but also some really good rebounds.

For almost half of your life you have been a professional golfer, with four majors in your 19 wins on the PGA Tour and 14 wins on the European Tour. How are the challenges changing?

We have to find a balance. When I turned pro in 2007 golf was my life. I probably thought I had a good balance, but I’m not. I’m a new dad now, and this presents its own challenges for your career. You don’t have as much time as before. You have to be very efficient in time management. The game has also changed a lot. These young people who are graduating from university are ready to win. They play so much more aggressively. You have to adapt and keep coming up with new ideas. I still think I can win and I know I can play. There are only a few players left to beat now.

Why did you create Symphony Ventures in 2019?

I had come to a point where I had done well financially on the golf course. We were looking to do something different. It was, do I open another wealth management portfolio and start the same thing over? Or do I do something like this, as a great introduction to meeting new people?

Who controls your offers?

We have a few trustworthy people who have been in the venture capital and private equity business for a long time. I don’t sit down and do due diligence. We have trusted people who say it’s good. It’s treated like a real business.