Rory McIlroy says Saudi golf league ‘dead in the water’

Rory McIlroy made it clear that he would not leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed golf league.

McIlroy was asked about the league and whether it would be able to close. He made it clear that the proposed league was over.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to the loss of a put during the Genesis Invitational at the Rivera Country Club on February 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California.

(Michael Owens / Getty Images)

“Yeah, yeah. Who’s left? Who’s left to go? I mean, there’s nobody there. I think it’s dead in the water. I can’t say exactly why anyone would go,” McIlroy said after his final round. Genesis Invitational, according to Sky News.

The proposed league was a hot-button topic after Phil Mickelson commented on why he joined the league despite having a history of human rights in Saudi Arabia.

Mickelson’s comments about the proposed Saudi-backed golf league, which will rival the PGA Tour, come in an interview with author Alan Shipnok, whose book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unapproved!) Is the biography of the most colorful golf superstar,” is scheduled. For a May release.

Shipnack posted a story based on a phone interview on the “The Firepit Collective” website.

Phil Mickelson makes shocking remarks about the Saudi Golf League: Report

Phil Mickelson watches his shot during the Travelers Championship Tournament at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut on June 24, 2021.

(AP Photo / John Minchillo)

“They could be involved with a scary mother ——,” Mickelson said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoghi has a terrible record on human rights. They put people to death for being gay. Knowing all this, why should I consider it? Because it’s a one-time opportunity in life to recreate how the PGA Tour works.

“They were able to come up with manipulative, coercive, tough-handed tactics because we, the players, had no choice. [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] If you don’t have leverage, he won’t do what is right. And Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I want to [the Saudi golf league] To be successful, but just the idea of ​​it allows us to get things done [PGA] The tour. “

McIlroy called Mickelson’s remarks “selfish.”

“I don’t want to kick anyone when he’s obviously down, but I thought they were innocent, selfish, arrogant, ignorant,” he said. “It was amazing and frustrating, sad. I’m sure she’s sitting at home thinking again about her position and where she’s going from here.”

Dustin Johnson teases off during the Genesis Invitational at the Rivera Country Club on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles.

(AP Photo / Ryan Kang)

Dustin Johnson has also revealed that he is bowing his head.

“I think now is the time to stop this kind of speculation. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and it has provided me and my family.” He said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

