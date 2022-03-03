Sports

Rory McIlroy with 65 off to another great start at Bay Hill

22 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rory McIlroy with 65 off to another great start at Bay Hill
Written by admin
Rory McIlroy with 65 off to another great start at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy with 65 off to another great start at Bay Hill

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday and Bay Hill had reason to expect such a score, not because of the course but on weekdays.

For the last two years, a good start has not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Now it’s about putting them on the finish line.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

In the 5s, including three birdies and a 40-foot eagle, McIlroy set a formidable goal for Jon Rahm and others to play in the afternoon. He bowled well and didn’t have much trouble missing the green.

He took a three-shot lead among early starters on Adam Scott, Graeme McDowell, Sungzai Im and Will Galatoris.

“I think you’ll come to any golf course where you’ve had success, and that will automatically give you some confidence,” said McIlroy, who won Bay Hill in 2018 and has not finished in the top 10 in the last five years.

He has opened 66 one-on-one in the last two years, both times failing to break the tie over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy hits the third T-box during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Rory McIlroy hits the third T-box during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
(AP Photo / John Roux)

But there is a rhythm to the Bay Hill game that makes McIlroy comfortable, mainly taking advantage of par 5s and some smaller par 4s. He placed the eagle’s put on three of the 5s side, making a long one above the 16th ridge, this is his seventh round hole.

READ Also  Kane Richardson Tells Reason For Being Unsold in IPL Auction 2022 Along With Former RCB Mate Adam Zampa

“I played par 5 particularly well, and that was a big part of the score,” he said. “I’ve said it all the time. You can play here on your own and still shoot a good score. I feel like if you’re just disciplined and choose birdies where you feel like it.”

He plays with Scott, a delight for the largest gallery in the morning who enjoys seeing two pure swings with the driver. This time there was an exception. Scott decides to get the driver out of the bag to avoid further hitting the fairway and getting thicker than usual.

How does it work?

“Not bad for me – 68 – I mean, it’s not bad,” Scott said.

For his accuracy, he hit just seven of 14 fairways. Asked if he would go to TPC Sagras without a driver next week, Scott wasn’t sure what to do on Friday.

It was still a comfortable start, especially playing with McIlroy and seeing the four-time major champion make it look easy on a course that had its own in ideal weather.

“I like playing with Rory. I really enjoy watching him play,” Scott said. “He’s a guy that I can watch the game and think positive swings for myself. I love watching him swing at the golf club. I think almost everyone in the world would say that.”

McIlroy has already had a win this season on the PGA Tour, at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas last fall, although he missed an opportunity this year when he took the lead in the Back Nine in Dubai until he had to spend a series of consecutive bogies.

READ Also  Allardyce offers dim view of West Brom squad

His only win at Bay Hill was a 67-64 finish, so he knows how to stop.

McDowell finished a pair of runners-up at Arnold Palmer Invitational and is now one of the biggest supporters of the only PGA Tour event in his adopted city. He’s trying to direct his game in the right direction and it’s feeling the trend.

His last win on the PGA Tour was in 2019 in the Dominican Republic. His victory at Saudi International a year later brought him back to the top 50 in the world and gave him another place in the Masters. Since that Saudi victory, McDowell has only been in the top ten and is ranked 399th.

That should be sufficient enough to deter him from bidding to become the next Ryder Cup captain in Europe. McDowell thinks the 2023 matches in Italy – Europe have not yet announced a captain – may be his only chance.

“Instead of desperately diverting my attention and taking over the captaincy of the Ryder Cup, I want to go back to playing consistently well at a higher level,” he said. “Maybe some of me will suggest that I’m not good enough to make a team. Are there 12 better players in Europe than me? I have to ask this question.

“If I do what I’m doing here, I have to say that there aren’t 12 better people than me, and I’m good enough to make the team,” he said. “To be able to compete at a higher level, I have to have that faith.”

#Rory #McIlroy #great #start #Bay #Hill

READ Also  Ireland vs Zimbabwe II T20 Match Report: Ireland vs Zimbabwe II T20 Match Report and Highlights: Ireland avenged the defeat, beating Zimbabwe in the second T20 to level the series
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment