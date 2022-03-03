Rory McIlroy with 65 off to another great start at Bay Hill



Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday and Bay Hill had reason to expect such a score, not because of the course but on weekdays.

For the last two years, a good start has not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Now it’s about putting them on the finish line.

In the 5s, including three birdies and a 40-foot eagle, McIlroy set a formidable goal for Jon Rahm and others to play in the afternoon. He bowled well and didn’t have much trouble missing the green.

He took a three-shot lead among early starters on Adam Scott, Graeme McDowell, Sungzai Im and Will Galatoris.

“I think you’ll come to any golf course where you’ve had success, and that will automatically give you some confidence,” said McIlroy, who won Bay Hill in 2018 and has not finished in the top 10 in the last five years.

He has opened 66 one-on-one in the last two years, both times failing to break the tie over the weekend.

But there is a rhythm to the Bay Hill game that makes McIlroy comfortable, mainly taking advantage of par 5s and some smaller par 4s. He placed the eagle’s put on three of the 5s side, making a long one above the 16th ridge, this is his seventh round hole.

“I played par 5 particularly well, and that was a big part of the score,” he said. “I’ve said it all the time. You can play here on your own and still shoot a good score. I feel like if you’re just disciplined and choose birdies where you feel like it.”

He plays with Scott, a delight for the largest gallery in the morning who enjoys seeing two pure swings with the driver. This time there was an exception. Scott decides to get the driver out of the bag to avoid further hitting the fairway and getting thicker than usual.

How does it work?

“Not bad for me – 68 – I mean, it’s not bad,” Scott said.

For his accuracy, he hit just seven of 14 fairways. Asked if he would go to TPC Sagras without a driver next week, Scott wasn’t sure what to do on Friday.

It was still a comfortable start, especially playing with McIlroy and seeing the four-time major champion make it look easy on a course that had its own in ideal weather.

“I like playing with Rory. I really enjoy watching him play,” Scott said. “He’s a guy that I can watch the game and think positive swings for myself. I love watching him swing at the golf club. I think almost everyone in the world would say that.”

McIlroy has already had a win this season on the PGA Tour, at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas last fall, although he missed an opportunity this year when he took the lead in the Back Nine in Dubai until he had to spend a series of consecutive bogies.

His only win at Bay Hill was a 67-64 finish, so he knows how to stop.

McDowell finished a pair of runners-up at Arnold Palmer Invitational and is now one of the biggest supporters of the only PGA Tour event in his adopted city. He’s trying to direct his game in the right direction and it’s feeling the trend.

His last win on the PGA Tour was in 2019 in the Dominican Republic. His victory at Saudi International a year later brought him back to the top 50 in the world and gave him another place in the Masters. Since that Saudi victory, McDowell has only been in the top ten and is ranked 399th.

That should be sufficient enough to deter him from bidding to become the next Ryder Cup captain in Europe. McDowell thinks the 2023 matches in Italy – Europe have not yet announced a captain – may be his only chance.

“Instead of desperately diverting my attention and taking over the captaincy of the Ryder Cup, I want to go back to playing consistently well at a higher level,” he said. “Maybe some of me will suggest that I’m not good enough to make a team. Are there 12 better players in Europe than me? I have to ask this question.

“If I do what I’m doing here, I have to say that there aren’t 12 better people than me, and I’m good enough to make the team,” he said. “To be able to compete at a higher level, I have to have that faith.”