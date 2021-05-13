Roshni Kapoor Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Roshni Kapoor Gadget Clock, Peak, Age, Boyfriend, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Roshni Kapoor is an Indian mannequin and trend and way of life blogger. She is the founding father of Haute Manmzel, a trend, and way of life weblog.

Roshni Kapoor was born on Sunday, 30 April 1989 (age 32 years; as of 2021) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Her zodiac signal is Taurus.

Roshni grew up in Amritsar, Punjab. She did her education at Amritsar’s Sacred Coronary heart Senior Secondary Faculty and went to BBK DAV School for Ladies, Amritsar, to pursue her commencement. Roshni beloved travelling since childhood and it uncovered her to totally different trend cultures and traits.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 6″

Weight (approx.): 50 Kg

Hair Color: Golden Brown

Eye Color: Darkish Brown

Determine Measurements (approx.): 36-28-36

Household & Caste

Roshni Kapoor belongs to a well-to-do household. Her mom was a lawyer and her father was a businessman. She misplaced each her dad and mom when she was too younger. Roshni has an elder brother named Sanjay Kapoor.

Profession

Roshni Kapoor began her profession in 2011 as a Nationwide Company Head at Youth Eye (journal). She labored there for a couple of years after which joined My Goals Honda (Honda Workshop) in 2015 as Advertising and marketing and Gross sales Head. Whereas working at My Goals Honda, Roshni began importing her trend footage on social media. After some time, her footage acquired a fantastic response from the viewers and motivated her to start out a trend weblog. In 2016, Roshni based the wonder, trend, and way of life weblog “Haute Manmzel.”

In 2020, she was made the model ambassador of Dermatouch Skincare Inc. (one of many largest laser facilities in Pune). She has additionally been the model ambassador of Jehangir OraCare Dental Centre in Pune.

Roshni has endorsed many widespread manufacturers like Inox, Pantaloons, Asus, City Clap, Michael Kors, Ariel, and VLCC.

Along with being a model ambassador, Roshni has additionally judged a couple of magnificence pageants like Smitten, Mr. & Miss Pune 2013, and Pune Winter Carnival.

She has additionally appeared in a couple of TV commercials together with personalities like Sudha Chandran and Milind Gunaji.

Awards

Youth Icon of the 12 months Award (2020)

Most Fashionable Diva of India (2020)

Function Mannequin of the 12 months (2020)

Ladies Entrepreneur of the 12 months (2021)

Prime Model Endorser by Panache Picture Awards (2021)

Favorite Issues

Journey Vacation spot(s): Bora Bora Island, Cinque Terre in Itlay

Attire Model(s): Louis Vuitton, Diesel, Jimmy Choo

Fragrance(s): Poison by Christian Dior, Girl Million by Paco Rabanne, Victoria’s Secret Attractive Little Issues

Information/Trivia

Roshni loves travelling and doing journey sports activities in her leisure time.

She is a meals buff and loves making an attempt out new cuisines.

Her family and friends fondly name her Roshu.

Roshni is fluent in three languages- Hindi, English, and Punjabi.

She has greater than 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account (as of 2021).

As of 2021, Roshni is residing in Pune, Maharashtra.

She has obtained an angel tattooed beneath her left shoulder. She additionally has an insect inked on her proper ankle.

On being requested what satisfaction she receives being a trend professional, Roshni says,

The best satisfaction is that it offers you an id of your personal within the area you’re. Individuals know you, your trend sense and admire it. Appreciation and love of your followers are all you want!”

Roshni is an avid canine lover and has a pet canine.

She is commonly noticed consuming alcohol at numerous occasions.

Roshni owns a Jaguar XF.