Ross Mathews marries Wellinthon García in Mexico



Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García are officially married.

The two said “I do” at the Almar Resort Luxury LGBT Beach Front Experience in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Saturday, the TV host confirmed via Instagram on Sunday.

“Happiest day of our lives! 🥰❤️💍,” Mathews, 42, gushed in his caption.

Plenty of their celebrity pals took to the comments section to congratulate the couple, like comedian Chelsea Handler, who wrote, “Yay! Look at you two!! Congratulations!!”

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais also chimed in, writing, “Congrats my friend so so happy for you both ❤️❤️,” while actress Gwyneth Paltrow left a simple “Congrats you two!!!”

According to People, who was first to report the news, Mathews and García – who both sported custom grooms’ tuxedos from Robbie and Co. – exchanged vows in front of 110 guests.

“It was a destination wedding. So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would come. But 110 people came — and I’m thrilled!” Mathews explained.

“It caused me such anxiety. But Drew Barrymore told us, ‘Do it where you’re supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.’ So we chose the place where we first met.”

The outlet reports that Barrymore – who is one of Mathews’ close pals – served as their flower girl.

“I was on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’ One day we were doing a story about weddings and [Drew] asked me, ‘Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?’ And I’m like, ‘Why? You want the gig?’” Mathews recalled to People.

“And she was like, ‘Oh! Are you asking me to be your flower girl?’” he continued. “I was like, ‘Do you want to be?’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m so serious.’ So she’s our flower girl!”

Just last week, Mathews exclusively spoke to Page Six about how Barrymore, 47, fast-tracked” his wedding to García.

“She changed my life when she asked me to join her show because it brought me to New York where Wellinthon lived,” Mathews, who’s a frequent guest on the show, told us. “Our love story really got fast-tracked because I was here.”

He added, “If it weren’t for my relationship with Drew, I don’t know that Welly and I would be getting married already. It might have taken some more time to figure out the logistics of it all.”

As Page Six previously reported, Mathews proposed to García in February 2021.

“About a year ago, I met somebody who just changed my life totally. And his name’s Dr. Wellinthon García. He’s an educator and he’s hilarious and he’s the smartest person I’ve ever met,” Mathews said during an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” at the time.

“And you know how Beyoncé says, ‘If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it?’ Well, I did!”