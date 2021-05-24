Ross Noble calls fashion designer Camilla Franks ‘completely self-obsessed’

Superstar Apprentice Australia returned to screens for its fifth season on Sunday.

And Monday night time’s episode did not disappoint after comic Ross Noble and fashion designer Camilla Franks went head-to-head in fiery conflict in entrance of boss Lord Alan Sugar.

Through the heated boardroom assembly, Ross labelled Camilla ‘self-obsessed’ and mentioned that she did not hearken to his concepts throughout a Sydney tourism problem.

‘You are a superb enterprise lady in terms of selling your model, however you’ve got this one, Trump, thoughts, you do not hearken to anybody else,’ he defined.

‘The whole lot is about you, your character, your world,’ he added.

‘Your imaginative and prescient is principally about you. You’re utterly self-obsessed.’

Talking to Lord Sugar, Ross mentioned that each time that he got here up with an concept or suggestion throughout their workforce’s job, he can be utterly shut down.

Camilla then minimize him off, and mentioned she felt he was personally attacking her.

‘, simply instructed me I am self-obsessed, saying, that your self-obsessed is a private assault is a private assault,’ she hit again within the boardroom.

Camilla denied any wrongdoing because the mission supervisor of the duty to Lord Sugar earlier than pleading her case on why she should not be despatched residence.

Comic Rob Shehadie was in the end fired after his disastrous vacationer commentary through the problem.

Superstar Apprentice continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 9