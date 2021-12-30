Ross Taylor announces international retirement scored 83 100s 47000 plus runs only player to play 100 Plus international match in all 3 formats

Ross Taylor has scored 83 centuries and more than 47 thousand runs in his cricketing career. Taylor has played 110 Tests, 233 One Day Internationals and 102 T20 Internationals for New Zealand so far.

Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket. He will play the last international match of his career on 4 April next year in Hamilton. Ross Taylor made his international debut in March 2006 with an ODI match against West Indies.

He is the only cricketer in the world to play more than 100 matches in all three formats at the international level. Taylor has scored 83 centuries and more than 47 thousand runs in his cricketing career. Taylor has played 110 Tests, 233 One Day Internationals and 102 T20 Internationals for New Zealand so far.

In this, he scored a total of 40 centuries and 18,074 runs. He has scored 7584 runs and 19 centuries in Tests, 8581 runs and 21 centuries in One Day Internationals and 1909 runs and 50 fifties in T20 Internationals. Ross Taylor’s highest score in Tests is 290 runs. Which he made against Australia in Perth.

At the same time, his innings of 181 not out in One Day International is his best. However, his highest score in T20 International is only 63 runs. He played 190 first class matches. In this he has 12270 runs and 27 centuries. He took part in 303 List A matches in which he scored 11051 runs and 25 centuries.

He also played 292 T20 matches. In this he has 6429 runs and a century. His best score in T20 matches is 111 not out. Not only this, his winning four against India in the final of the World Test Championship is one of the biggest achievements of his career.

Ross Taylor made a tweet announcing his retirement. In this he wrote, ‘I will say goodbye to international cricket after this home summer. Thank you all for your support in my career of 17 years. It is a matter of pride for me to represent my country.

Let us inform that New Zealand has to play two Test matches against Bangladesh and ODI series against Australia, Netherlands this summer. Taylor will be part of the Kiwi team in this series.

Today I’m announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honor to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Ross Taylor has a very good record against India as well. He played a total of 65 matches against India so far. In this, he scored 2624 runs at an average of 38.58. It also includes his 6 centuries. His highest score against India is 151 runs. He also captained the Kiwi team in 7 matches against India. In that he also scored 391 runs at an average of 43.44.