Rotterdam PD: Missing man found safe 2 months later





ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been situated safe after he was reported lacking two months in the past. Karen Cavallaro initially filed a police report with the Rotterdam Police Division as a result of she feared one thing unhealthy occurred to her son, 39-year-old Garrett Haverly.

Police stated Haverly was situated and interviewed by regulation enforcement officers on January 14. He was final seen beforehand on November 8, 2021 on the Capital Metropolis Rescue Mission in Albany.

Cavallaro stated her son made common calls to her on Saturdays, however she had not heard from him for the reason that starting of November and his mobile phone has been shut off. She contacted Rotterdam Police as a result of Haverly’s household believed him to be working there. Nonetheless, police stated the employer instructed them Haverly has not labored there for a while.

Police stated Haverly was unhurt and had voluntarily relocated outdoors of the Capital Area.

