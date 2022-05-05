Rowdy Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in rout of Reds



Rudy Teles teases while Cincinnati Reds teases.

The Milwaukee Brewers returned home with a record average of eight RBIs to extend their recent power surge with an 18-4 push from Reeling Red on Wednesday night. He has made four home appearances in his last four games to take his total to seven in the season.

“It’s just to be consistent with the batsmen, hit the ball hard, bring yourself into the leverage count and don’t panic when you go on two strikes,” Teles said.

The tragic Reds (3-21) have dropped eight out of 20 and 19 out of 20. According to the status quo, 1894 Washington senators are the only national league team to have lost at least 21 of their first 24 games.

Cincinnati has also dropped its last 12 road games. This marks the first time since 1945 that the Reds have suffered 12 consecutive road losses in the same season.

Reds manager David Bell tried to focus on the positive side after the game, praising the way his players had reached the early recession.

“It’s not easy,” Bell said. “There is no question. We all know that. It is a huge challenge that lies ahead of us.”

Tellez broke the 2-all tie and led the Brewers to a 453-foot grand slam in the right-center to Vladimir Guterres (0-5) in the third inning. Barley first baseman Dowry Moreta took a two-run shot that went 431 feet in the sixth.

He completed his big night with a two-run double on the right field wall in the eighth, Matt Reynolds, an infielder who came on the pitch after missing the game.

“We’re taking him there with a lot of people base, and he’s putting some balls in the seat,” said Brewers manager Craig Council.

Tellez is making the most of an opportunity he has never had before at the Majors. He already has 75 batsmen this season and is on the cusp of throwing 370, the highest of his career.

“It’s great to be in a situation where I have the opportunity to play every day and have an organization and managers and staff who believe I can play on both sides of the ball every day,” said Telez. “I think it’s very comforting for a player.”

Colten Wong also made home for the brewers. Andrew McCachchen scored 4 for 5, scored twice and had four RBIs. Christian Yelich three runs for 4 wickets and two RBI.

18 was the Brewers’ highest run against the Reds. This was the 12th time in franchise history that Milwaukee had scored at least 18 in a game.

Cincinnati’s troubles began before the game when outfielders Tyler Nakuin and Nick Senzel were removed from the starting lineup and placed on the injured list without an injury title, an indication that both were left out with COVID-19-related issues. Star First baseman Joey Voto went on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday.

“It was a tough day, we lost a lot of players before we got on the field,” Bell said. “This team is just fighting through it. It’s not easy, but it’s impressive. They keep playing, trying to figure it out every day. That’s all we can do. There’s no question that it will pay off.”

Guttierez entered the game against the Brewers with a 3-0 career record and a 2.37 ERA, but he was not nearly as effective this time around. He allowed eight hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings and hit two batters with the pitch and made two errors.

Brewers starter Freddie Peralta (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings while seven strike outs and two walks.

Milwaukee poured two runs in the sixth, four in the seventh and five in the eighth.

Cincinnati’s bullpen fought so hard that the Reds turned to Reynolds to reach the final in the eighth game when Lucas Sims loaded the base on four pitches and walked to Jess Peterson. Tyrone Taylor allowed an RBI single for a two-run double by Reynolds McCachchen and Teles before retiring.

REDS Claim DUGGER

The Reds have demanded the release of right-handed pitcher Robert Dugar from Tampa Bay Ray.

Dugar, 26, pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Instructor’s room

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo is expected to make his season debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Castillo, recovering from a right shoulder strain, hit seven hits and allowed three hits in a 4 1/3 shutout innings for Lewisville in Triple-A on Wednesday in the presence of his third rehab. Bell said it would probably be “more than a few days” before Voto played again.

Coming next

The three-game series ended on Wednesday afternoon with pitching for Hunter Green (1-3, 6.00 ERA), Reds and Adrian Hauser (2-2, 2.53) for the brewers.