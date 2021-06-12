Roxanne Pallett is PREGNANT! Ex Emmerdale star, 38, expecting first child with husband Jason Carrion

Roxanne Pallett has revealed she’s expecting her first child with husband Jason Carrion.

In a brand new interview, the previous Emmerdale star, 38, stated she looks like ‘the ­luckiest girl on the earth’ as she excitedly awaits the arrival of her child this autumn.

Roxanne’s child pleasure comes three years after her Celeb Huge Brother ‘punchgate’ controversy, by which she accused fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of viciously punching her on the arm.

Child pleasure: Roxanne Pallett has revealed she’s expecting her first child with husband Jason Carrion

Talking to The Mirror in regards to the subsequent chapter in her life, Roxanne stated: ‘I now know what ‘joyful ever after’ looks like.

‘To have such an exquisite life right here and be blessed with essentially the most unimaginable husband and our little baba on the best way… my mum’s already knitting for England.

‘My husband is driving spherical in any respect hours getting me pizza and cookies. We’re in a bubble of pleasure.’