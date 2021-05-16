Roxy Jacenko and daughter Pixie Curtis are gifted matching Valentino handbags worth over $5500 each



Roxy Jacenko and daughter Pixie Curtis each acquired a lavish reward over the weekend.

The 41-year-old PR maven and her nine-year-old offspring had been despatched matching Maison Valentino mini baggage, as chronicled on their respective Instagram accounts.

The in-demand equipment are valued in extra of $5500 each.

Bling: Roxy Jacenko and daughter Pixie Curtis [pictured] each acquired a lavish reward over the weekend

Roxy shared a observe that had accompanied the costly presents along with her followers.

It learn, ‘Expensive Roxy and Pixie, There’s nothing higher than a mother-daughter second. We hope you two take pleasure in matching with our new Alcove baggage! With love, Valentino household.’

On her account, Pixie posed fortunately behind her new reward, captioning the publish, ‘OH EM GEE look what simply arrived for me! My first @maisonvalentino mini bag’.

Fortunate: The 41-year-old PR maven and her nine-year-old offspring had been despatched matching Maison Valentino mini baggage, as chronicled on their respective Instagram accounts

A private contact: Roxy shared a observe that had accompanied the costly presents along with her followers

Her influencer mum additionally shared an unboxing video of the mini bag, whereas additionally declaring Valentino ‘certainly one of my favorite manufacturers’.

One other publish confirmed the 2 baggage side-by-side, together with the caption, ‘I imply wow. @pixiecurtis bag on the left and mine on the correct – so beautiful’.

‘New alcove rockstud baggage – we like them’.

Ta-da! Her influencer mum additionally shared an unboxing video of the mini bag, whereas additionally declaring Valentino ‘certainly one of my favorite manufacturers’

Show: One other publish confirmed the 2 baggage side-by-side, together with the caption, ‘I imply wow. @pixiecurtis bag on the left and mine on the correct – so beautiful’

The not-so-humble publish come after Roxy threw a lavish seventh party for her son Hunter Curtis earlier this month.

It was subsequently revealed that she employed a safety workforce for the teen’s bash.

Jacenko advised Every day Mail Australia that she used her personal private bodyguards for the occasion.

‘It was crucial given we had been accountable for 24 little boys that they had been effectively taken care of when in our care,’ she mentioned.

Preserving protected: Roxy employed safety for her son Hunter’s lavish seventh birthday earlier this month. Roxy posted an image on her daughter Pixie’s Instagram web page of a bodyguard serving to her daughter Pixie out of a luxurious chauffeured car

Celebration time! Roxy and her husband Oliver threw Hunter a fun-filled Roblox themed get together at Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq in Alexandria

Unimaginable: Mastello Creations created Hunter an unbelievable cake

Roxy posted an image on her nine-year-old daughter Pixie’s Instagram web page of a bodyguard serving to the red-headed little woman out of a luxurious chauffeured car.

Roxy and her husband Oliver threw Hunter a fun-filled Roblox themed get together at Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq in Alexandria.

The savvy SAS star enlisted Atelier Design Group to embellish the get together room and Mastello Creations to create an unbelievable cake.

The group feasted on pizza and fries earlier than enjoying arcade video games.

Going all out: The savvy SAS star employed Atelier Design Group to embellish the get together room

She’s a cool mum! Earlier within the week, the household loved a smaller Minecraft-themed get together at residence

Earlier within the week, the household loved a smaller Minecraft-themed get together at residence.

Importing a photograph of the birthday boy and daughter Pixie standing in entrance of the show, the mother-of-two was clearly pleased with her imaginative and prescient.

The birthday boy was wearing a yellow colored Minions T-shirt, whereas Pixie opted for consolation in a peach colored snuggie.

Hunter was spoiled with an array of black white and purple colored balloons and a stack of presents.

Good! Roxy, 41, pulled out all of the stops

Hunter was spoiled with an array of black white and purple colored balloons and stack of presents. Close by stood an outsized Minecraft character made out of small sausage balloons

Yummy! There was additionally a 3D Minecraft cake constructed which featured a number of key characters and a TNT bomb

Close by stood an outsized Minecraft character made out of small sausage balloons.

‘Our little @huntercurtis14 is 7 right now!!! Thank You to my expensive associates Joseph and Gloria for {custom} making these unbelievable,’ Roxy wrote alongside the photograph.

The photograph was rapidly inundated by feedback by Roxy’s movie star friends.

Keep in mind this? Final 12 months, she handled little Hunter to a custom-built Nerf gun wall she had put in for his birthday

Former cricket star and father-of-one, Michael Clarke wrote: ‘Joyful bday H.’

Final 12 months, the Japanese Suburbs-based PR queen handled little Hunter to a custom-built Nerf gun wall she had put in for his birthday.

Roxy and her husband, Oliver Curtis, additionally share daughter Pixie.