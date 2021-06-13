Roxy Jacenko’s new pooch has an Hermès dog bed – and you’ll never guess how much it costs



Roxy Jacenko has never skimped when it involves spending on herself and her household.

And it appears the PR maven’s largesse even extends to her pets, with the 41-12 months-previous spending up huge on a bed for her new French bulldog, Minnie.

In a put up shared to daughter Pixie’s Instagram, the pampered pooch could possibly be seen stepping out of an Hermes dog bed… valued at a whopping $4700.

A dog’s life: Roxy Jacenko has never skimped when it involves spending on herself and her household – together with a $4700 dog bed for new pup Minnie (pictured)

Nonetheless, in her put up, Pixie, 9, revealed their canine relations weren’t such a fan of the plush bedding.

‘Minnie attempting to flee,’ she captioned the picture of the pet stepping out of the bed.

‘Oreo didn’t like this bed mum purchased now she’s attempting to make Minnie inherit it – not a fan,’ concluded the put up.

Nice escape: Nonetheless, in her put up, Pixie, 9, (pictured) revealed their canine relations weren’t such a fan of the plush bedding

Oreo is the household’s pet Pomeranian dog.

In the meantime, on Tuesday, Roxy acquired the sweetest card from daughter Pixie, because the PR queen celebrated her forty first birthday.

The superstar publicist shared a photograph of the card to Instagram, the place she has 263,000 followers.

‘Pricey mum! Blissful Birthday! You’re the BEST mum on the earth!’ the letter started.

‘I really like you soooo much! Additionally thanks for all of the presents, toys, garments, all my fidget outlets and love.’

Pixie additionally talked about how impressed she was by her mom’s means to juggle her a number of companies with household life.

‘You’re so onerous working, however nonetheless discover time to like me and our household! Love you heaps, Pixie,’ she added.

Clearly touched by the gesture, Roxy captioned the put up: ‘My @pixiecurtis sweetest soul.’

Roxy and Pixie just lately joined forces to launch a spread of fidget toys. The novelty merchandise have generated $200,000 in gross sales since hitting the market in Could.

Enterprise savvy: Roxy has made hundreds working alongside her daughter on varied enterprise initiatives, together with equipment vary Pixies Bows

Pixie claims she got here up with the concept after seeing different fidget toys go viral on TikTok.

‘At first I noticed them on TikTok. I informed mum we have now to get them for my web site,’ she informed Confidential final month.

After discovering success promoting the toys on-line, pop-up shops appeared at procuring centres in Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Miranda and Narellan City Centre.

Pixies Fidgets: Roxy and Pixie just lately joined forces to launch a spread of fidget toys. The novelty merchandise have generated $200,000 in gross sales since hitting the market in Could

Roxy shares Pixie along with her husband, former funding banker Oliver Curtis, who she married in 2012.

They’re additionally proud dad and mom to a seven-12 months-previous son, Hunter.

The household reside in Sydney’s east and usually exhibit their lavish life on social media.